Pensar Medical Awarded Technology Breakthrough Designation for Negative Pressure Wound Therapy with Premier Inc.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pensar Medical ’s MicroDoc has been awarded the Breakthrough Technology Designation for Negative Pressure Wound Therapy with Premier, Inc. Premier offers Breakthrough Technology designations for innovations that deliver a major advantage in patient safety, clinical outcomes, and operational efficiency. Effective June 1, 2026, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms that Premier has pre-negotiated for MicroDoc“We are honored to be awarded the Premier’s Technology Breakthrough Designation. This reflects our unwavering commitment to bringing innovation, cost savings, and industry-leading clinical support to Premier members,” said Jason Bandy, CEO of Pensar Medical. “MicroDocis uniquely positioned in the (sNPWT) category, with a $1.2 billion TAM and a >11% CAGR, as the only device that offers customizable negative pressure settings that provide clinicians additional options to tailor treatment to the patient’s incision or wound. The growth of this category is supported by clinical research showing that sNPWT combats the incidence of surgical site infections and improves healing. Surgical site infections cost the US healthcare system over $3.3 billion dollars each year, and sNPWT devices like MicroDochave been shown to cut this risk by more than half.”“We are eager to partner with Premier’s members to provide operational efficiencies, clinical outcomes, and cost savings to their healthcare facilities”, said Jon Olson, President and COO of Pensar Medical. “The Technology Breakthrough designation with Premier is a testament to our work in developing advanced solutions for our clinicians and their patients. This Premier contract accelerates our sales growth through an expansion of our Hospital and ASC customers and our sales/service distribution network of 250+ sales representatives.”MicroDocis designed to treat open wounds and elevate post-surgical incisional management.Premier is a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company. Playing a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, Premier unites providers, suppliers, and payers to make healthcare better with national scale, smarter with actionable intelligence, and faster with novel technologies. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier offers integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, advisory services, and other solutions in service of our mission to improve the health of communities.About Pensar MedicalPensar Medical ( www.pensarmedical.com ) is a leading innovator in wound care and negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT). The company offers cutting-edge solutions like WoundPro™, WoundPro+™, and MicroDocthrough a network of authorized distributors. These devices are designed to facilitate woundhealing and improve patient outcomes. Founded in 2012, Pensar Medical has a solid track record of delivering quality products and services, and its dedicated team is committed to advancing the standard of wound care. For more information, please contact hello@pensarmedical.com.

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