Dr. Oops! Combines Medical Deduction, Drug Guns, and Debt Collectors in a Dark Comedy Adventure

Detective Diagnosis CPR Mini-Game Punch-Dodge Gamble

TOKYO, JAPAN, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black Tower Studios today introduced Dr. Oops!, an upcoming dark comedy medical mystery adventure game for Steam.In Dr. Oops!, players take the role of an unlicensed doctor working at a highly questionable hospital. By talking to patients, observing their symptoms, and reviewing medical forms, players must diagnose illnesses, treat patients, earn money, and pay off an enormous debt.Key Features• Diagnose bizarre patients through observation and deductionTalk to patients, examine their appearance, and review their medical forms to determine what is wrong with them.• Treat patients with a drug gunAfter making a diagnosis, players load the appropriate medicine into a gun-like device and fire it directly at the patient.• Survive crushing debtEvery night, debt collectors arrive demanding payment. If players cannot afford the full amount, the collector will cover the difference—then beat them up for it.• Over 300 fully voiced charactersThe game features more than 300 unique patients, all voiced by a single person: the game's director.Patients include a man carrying radioactive material, a woman who became ill after falling into a sewage pit, and a demon—or something very close to one.Dr. Oops! is directed by Isao Negishi, former Lead Game Designer on NieR:Automata.Contactnegishi@blacktower.jpAbout Black Tower StudiosBlack Tower Studios is an independent game studio based in Tokyo, Japan.

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