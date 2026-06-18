Palmetto Moon to Celebrate Grand Opening at Kentucky Oaks Pavilion on August 1

From the moment we opened our first store in Kentucky, customers have embraced Palmetto Moon with incredible enthusiasm and support.” — Kelsi Gannon, Brand Marketing Manager

PADUCAH, KY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palmetto Moon is gearing up to celebrate the Grand Opening of its newest Kentucky location at Kentucky Oaks Pavilion in Paducah with a full day of festivities on Saturday, August 1, 2026, inviting the community to experience its signature Southern lifestyle shopping experience.This highly anticipated opening marks Palmetto Moon’s sixth store in Kentucky, continuing the brand’s strong growth across the Commonwealth. The Paducah location reflects the company’s commitment to expanding in communities where customers have shown strong interest and support for the Southern lifestyle.Known for its welcoming atmosphere and carefully curated assortment, Palmetto Moon offers a one-stop shop for the whole family featuring apparel, footwear, drinkware, gifts, collegiate gear, accessories, and more.The Grand Opening Celebration will be an all-day event filled with exclusive offers, giveaways, and in-store experiences. Doors open at 10:00 a.m., and the first 200 shoppers who make a qualifying $50 purchase will receive a custom YETI 20 oz. tumbler. Guests can spin to win prizes every 30 minutes throughout the day, with hourly grand prize drawings featuring popular items including the YETI Tundra Haul cooler. Later in the afternoon, the celebration continues from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. with free sweet treats, additional giveaways, and a special in-store activation with Local Boy Outfitters.Guests are encouraged to RSVP and follow updates on the official Facebook Event Page , where Palmetto Moon will share event reminders, sneak peeks, and Grand Opening details leading up to the celebration.“From the moment we opened our first store in Kentucky, customers have embraced Palmetto Moon with incredible enthusiasm and support,” said Kelsi Gannon, Brand Marketing Manager at Palmetto Moon. “Reaching six locations in just over a year is a reflection of that excitement, and we're thrilled to celebrate this milestone with the Paducah community."Inside, shoppers will discover a bright and welcoming store filled with favorite Southern and lifestyle brands like YETI, Simply Southern, Local Boy, Burlebo, FP Movement, and Turtlebox. The Paducah location will also feature collegiate apparel for the University of Kentucky, along with Palmetto Moon’s popular 2-for-$30 graphic tees, locally inspired gifts, and seasonal home décor.Founded in Charleston, South Carolina in 2002, Palmetto Moon has grown from a single mall kiosk into a beloved Southern lifestyle retailer with locations across South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Virginia. The brand is known for its community-first approach, friendly service, and curated mix of regional and national brands.Palmetto Moon is currently hiring for part-time and full-time positions at the Paducah location and is seeking enthusiastic team members who are passionate about customer service, community connection, and Southern hospitality.To apply, visit: www.palmettomoononline.com/pages/join-our-crew

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