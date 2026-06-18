SNU Eye Clinic Highlights Key Factors Influencing Recovery After SMILE Surgery

Dr. Chung Eui Sang of SNU Eye Clinic highlights the role of surgeon experience and advanced technology in SMILE surgery success. Dr. Chung Eui Sang of SNU Eye Clinic utilizes advanced laser technology to provide personalized vision correction treatment for patients. SNU Eye Clinic provides advanced vision correction procedures and comprehensive patient care for both domestic and international patients.

Experts at SNU Eye Clinic discuss the role of surgical experience and advanced technology in SMILE surgery recovery and satisfaction.

Recovery after SMILE surgery depends not only on advanced technology but also on the surgeon’s expertise and a personalized treatment plan.” — Dr. Chung Eui Sang

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As more people seek freedom from the inconvenience of glasses and contact lenses, interest in vision correction surgery continues to grow. Modern patients, who value both appearance and active lifestyles, are increasingly looking for alternatives to glasses marks and contact lens-related dryness. However, concerns about thin corneas, high myopia, and dry eye syndrome often cause some individuals to hesitate before undergoing surgery.LASIK is one of the most widely performed vision correction procedures. It involves creating a corneal flap before applying laser treatment. The procedure offers relatively fast recovery and minimal discomfort. However, because it requires the creation of a corneal flap, the eye may be more vulnerable to external impact, making careful consideration necessary for military personnel, athletes, and individuals who participate in high-impact sports.LASEK, on the other hand, involves removing the corneal epithelium before laser treatment. Since no corneal flap is created, it provides greater stability against external trauma. However, the epithelial healing process can result in more discomfort and a longer recovery period. SMILE surgery, which combines many of the advantages of both LASIK and LASEK, has gained significant attention in recent years. Using the VISUMAX 500 femtosecond laser, the procedure creates a lenticule within the corneal stroma without disrupting the corneal surface. The lenticule is then removed through a small incision of approximately 2 mm. This minimally invasive approach helps preserve corneal nerves and maintain corneal stability, potentially reducing the risk of dry eye symptoms, glare, and halos after surgery.SMILE surgery has also expanded the range of patients who may qualify for vision correction surgery. Individuals with high myopia, high astigmatism, thin corneas, large pupils, or pre-existing dry eye symptoms may still be candidates following a comprehensive ophthalmic evaluation. However, because the procedure requires precise separation and removal of corneal tissue through a very small incision, surgical expertise and clinical experience are particularly important.One of the key factors influencing both recovery time and patient satisfaction after SMILE surgery is the surgeon’s understanding of the technology and level of clinical experience. Each patient’s corneal condition, refractive error, and ocular characteristics are unique, requiring individualized adjustments to laser settings, energy levels, treatment zones, and incision placement.As global interest in Korea’s advanced vision correction procedures continues to rise, more international patients are traveling to Korea for treatment. In response, SNU Eye Clinic provides multilingual interpretation services in English, Chinese, Mongolian, and other languages, while offering a comprehensive care system that covers consultation, diagnostic testing, surgery, and postoperative management. This allows international patients to receive treatment with greater comfort and confidence throughout the entire process.Attention is also growing toward SMILE Pro, the next-generation evolution of SMILE surgery. Performed using the VISUMAX 800 platform, SMILE Pro reduces laser treatment time to approximately seven seconds. The shorter laser application time can help reduce patient anxiety during surgery and lower the likelihood of suction loss caused by involuntary eye movement.According to Dr. Chung Eui Sang , CEO and Medical Director of SNU Eye Clinic in Gangnam, Seoul, who introduced SMILE surgery to Korea, “SMILE surgery utilizes an extremely small incision and highly precise laser technology, resulting in minimal postoperative discomfort and relatively rapid recovery. While recovery varies among individuals, many patients are able to return to their daily activities as early as the next day.”He added, “When considering vision correction surgery, patients should look beyond cost comparisons and online reviews. It is important to evaluate whether the surgeon has a thorough understanding of the latest technology and can develop a personalized surgical plan based on each patient’s unique eye condition. For international patients in particular, factors such as language support and structured postoperative care programs can significantly contribute to a more satisfactory medical experience.”

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