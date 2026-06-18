SBA Launches Freedom 250 Small Business Pledge in Celebration of America’s 250th Anniversary

WASHINGTON — Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) launched the SBA Freedom 250 Small Business Pledge, inviting American small business owners across the country to join the nationwide celebration honoring 250 years of American independence, entrepreneurship, and free enterprise. As part of the SBA’s Freedom 250 initiative, small businesses that sign the pledge will receive an official Freedom 250 certificate recognizing their commitment to America’s economic strength, to their local communities, and to carrying forward the entrepreneurial spirit that has defined the nation since 1776.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, we are ushering in a golden era of growth and strength, with small businesses leading the way - and the Freedom 250 Pledge is an opportunity for America’s entrepreneurs to proudly stand behind the values of free enterprise, hard work, and the pursuit of the American Dream,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “For 250 years, America’s small businesses have embodied the ingenuity, grit, tenacity, and know-how that make our country the greatest in the world. The Trump SBA is proud to celebrate every small business that is growing in America, hiring in America, innovating in America, and carrying forward the spirit that has defined American free enterprise for 250 years.”

The Trump SBA’s Freedom 250 initiative celebrates the historic, record number of American entrepreneurs, manufacturers, Main Street businesses, family-owned companies, and innovators who power America’s economy and strengthen communities nationwide.

By signing the pledge, participating small businesses will:

Receive an official Freedom 250 certificate from the SBA

Receive recognition as part of America’s 250th anniversary celebration

Join a national network of entrepreneurs supporting American free enterprise

Demonstrate their commitment to economic growth, innovation, and job creation

The initiative comes as America’s small business economy continues to experience renewed momentum under the America First agenda, including Working Family Tax Cuts, fair trade, energy dominance, deregulation, and cracking down on fraud to protect taxpayer dollars. New business formations have reached record highs over the last three months, and jobs data over the same period have dramatically exceeded expectations, with over 560,000 jobs created.

Small business owners can sign the Freedom 250 Pledge and learn more about upcoming events and initiatives by visiting https://www.sba.gov/freedom250.

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About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of entrepreneurship. As the leading voice for small businesses within the federal government, the SBA empowers job creators with the resources and support they need to start, grow, and expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.