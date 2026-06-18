Speaker Heastie and Assemblymember Magnarelli Announce $11.5 Million Investment in Schiller Park

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

June 17, 2026

Pictured in the photo with Speaker Heastie at Schiller Park pool is (from left to right): Syracuse Mayor Sharon Owens, Common Council President Pro Tempore Jimmy Monto, Syracuse Parks Commissioner Syeisha Byrd, Common Councilor Marty Nave, Common Councilor Chol Majok, Assemblymember Pamela J. Hunter, Syracuse Chief Operations Officer Kevin Henry, Assemblymember William B. Magnarelli, Assemblymember Al Stirpe, State Senator Chris Ryan and Onondaga County District Legislator Chad Ryan.

Speaker Carl Heastie today continued his annual statewide tour with Assemblymember William B. Magnarelli to announce $11.5 million investment in Schiller Park, including $10 million to rebuild the pool.

“Parks like this provide so much for the community, giving families and teams and local groups a place to come together, get outside, learn and grow,” Speaker Heastie said. “I’m glad I could be here today with Assemblymember Magnarelli to announce this funding to repair and reinvigorate the historic Schiller Park so it can continue to serve Syracuse families for years to come.”

“Schiller Park as been the heart of this community for over a century, and this $11.5 million – and these improvements – will allow it to continue to serve families for the next century,” Assemblymember Magnarelli said. “This neighborhood has historically been a neighborhood of immigrants, new Americans looking to build a life here in Syracuse. The improvements we make will provide a place to learn and play and gather together and come together as a community.”

Speaker Heastie and Assemblymember Magnarelli together made the announcement of $11.5 million for the park, and were joined by State Senator Chris Ryan, Assemblymember Al Stirpe, Assemblymember Pamela J. Hunter, Syracuse Mayor Sharon Owens, Common Councilor Marty Nave, Friends of Schiller Park President Paige Morrow and members of Friends of Schiller Park and the community. Schiller Park has been a mainstay of the community for over a hundred years and is on the National Register of Historic Places. It was built and designed in 1911, and has stone and brick features built by the Civilian Conservation Corps during the Great Depression. The $11.5 million announced today makes vital updates to the Schiller Park, including:

$10 million to fully repair and renovate the pool;

$700,000 to restore Depression Era masonry throughout the park;

$500,000 for the HVAC system at the Bova Center;

$150,000 to repave the parking lot;

$100,000 to purchase 3D printers for Maker Space in the Community Lab; and

$35,000 to update mini-pitches for soccer.

“This is a tremendous investment for the Syracuse Parks Department. We thank Assemblyman Magnarelli for his consistent advocacy,” said Syracuse Common Council President Pro Tempore Jimmy Monto.

“Schiller Park is a social sanctuary for Northside residents, serving as a vibrant hub where generations and diverse cultures come together. This upcoming improvement is a much-needed investment in the very heart of our community’s rich heritage. I want to extend my sincere gratitude to Assemblyman Bill Magnarelli and Speaker Carl Heastie for their leadership and commitment to securing this vital funding for the Northside,” said Syracuse Common Councilor At-Large Chol Majok.

“I want to Thank Assemblyman Magnarelli for his many years of dedicated service particularly here on the Northside of Syracuse which I represent on the Syracuse Common Council,” said Syracuse 1st District Common Councilor Marty Nave.

“Assemblyman Magnarelli continues to show up for our community. Bringing this much needed money into our city, including for our city parks,” said Syracuse 2nd District Common Councilor Donna Moore.

“This is a perfect example of what 28 years of dedicated service brings you. The relationships Bill has built in Albany deliver real value to our community and once again bring tangible resources back to Syracuse,” said Onondaga County 8th District Legislator Chad Ryan.

“Schiller Park is an incredible asset to our community. It is enjoyed by neighbors and visitors from across the region, and it is important that we continue investing in this space to keep it beautiful, welcoming, and well maintained for future generations. This investment represents a significant step forward in preserving and enhancing our beloved Schiller Park. I want to thank William Magnarelli for his longstanding support of the park and our community. Over the years, I have seen firsthand his ability to secure meaningful investments and deliver results that improve the quality of life for residents. We are fortunate to have a representative who shares our community’s values and works diligently to turn those values into action. His commitment to supporting projects like this helps ensure that Schiller Park remains a source of pride and enjoyment for everyone who uses it,” said Onondaga County 7th District Legislator Dan Romeo.