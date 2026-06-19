Ahead of Father's Day, LDH reminds families to make water safety a priority

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jun 17, 2026 - As Louisiana families head to pools, lakes, rivers, and fishing spots this Father's Day weekend, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is reminding parents and caregivers to make water safety part of their plans.

“In Louisiana, some of our most cherished family memories are made around the water,” said LDH Secretary Bruce D. Greenstein. “A day at the pool, a beach trip, or a boat ride should end with everyone returning home safely. A few simple safety steps can help ensure those memories remain happy ones.”

Drowning remains one of the leading causes of injury-related death among Louisiana children ages 0 – 14, and the leading cause of death for children ages 1 - 4. Fifty-five children drowned in Louisiana between 2022 and 2024. More than half (65%) were unsupervised, and 42% drowned in water that was not protected by proper barriers. Most of these drownings (58%) occurred in swimming pools.

During that same period, another 54 Louisiana children were hospitalized following nonfatal drownings, often called near-drownings, which can result in lifelong disabilities. In many cases, drowning happens quickly and quietly, without the splashing or calls for help people often expect.

Water safety classes can begin at an early age and continue throughout life. Learning to swim and developing water competency skills are important steps families can take to help reduce the risk of drowning.

“At the YMCA, we believe swimming is more than a sport—it's a lifesaving skill,” said Hanna Blackshire, Aquatics and Camp Director for the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana. “Every child deserves the opportunity to learn how to be safe and confident in and around water. Swim lessons help children develop critical water competency skills, build confidence, and reduce the risk of drowning. In a state surrounded by water, teaching children how to swim isn't optional—it's essential.”

Water safety extends beyond pools. For families planning to spend Father's Day weekend boating, fishing, or enjoying Louisiana's waterways, precautions such as wearing a life jacket, taking a boating safety course, and having a sober operator can save lives. From 2021 to 2025, 81% of boating fatalities in Louisiana involved individuals who were not wearing a personal flotation device.

"With summer in full swing and the upcoming Father’s Day weekend, we know many are looking to enjoy some time on the water with their loved ones,” said LDWF Secretary Tyler Bosworth. “We ask that all those hitting Louisiana’s waterways make safety their top priority by wearing a life jacket, designating a sober operator, monitoring weather conditions, staying mindful of wildlife, and ensuring your vessel has all the required safety equipment. Taking these necessary precautions ensures a fun and safe weekend for all."

Active supervision remains one of the most effective ways to prevent drowning, especially among young children. LDH encourages families to follow these important water safety tips:

Swimming Safety

Designate a responsible adult to actively supervise children whenever they are in or near water.

Stay within arm's reach of young children and inexperienced swimmers.

Never assume someone else is watching.

Avoid distractions such as phones, conversations, or alcohol when supervising swimmers.

Learn CPR and basic water rescue skills.

Ensure pools are protected by barriers, gates, or other safety measures.

Boating and Fishing Safety

Always wear a properly fitted U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket when boating, kayaking, paddleboarding, or participating in other water activities.

Children should wear life jackets whenever they are on or near a boat.

Check weather conditions before heading onto the water.

Avoid alcohol while operating a boat.

Tell someone where you are going and when you expect to return.

Keep emergency equipment and communication devices accessible.

Open Water Safety

Be aware of currents, changing water conditions, and underwater hazards.

Swim only in designated areas.

Never swim alone.

Get out of the water immediately if weather conditions worsen.

Visit Get a Swim Plan | Louisiana Department of Health for additional resources, drowning prevention information, and links to local swim lessons and water safety classes.