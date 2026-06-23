OBEY Comes East: Shepard Fairey Headlines One Art Space at Hamptons Fine Art Fair

One Art Space Logo Hamptons Fine Art Fair Logo Lennon Peace and Liberty (Red) Limited Edition 2/6, (2023), signed & numbered Silkscreen and Mixed Media Collage on Wood, HPM (Wood) (24”x18”) (Image Credit: Shepard Fairey) OBEY Noir Flower Woman (Red) Limited Edition 4/6 (2022), signed & numbered Silkscreen on Wood Panel (24” x 18”) (2022) (Image Credit: Shepard Fairey) Modular Discourse 9, Limited Edition (2022), signed & numbered Mixed Media (Stencil, Silkscreen, and Collage) on Paper (27 ¼” x 27”) (Image Credit: Shepard Fairey)

One Art Space showcases limited-edition works by Shepard Fairer. Exhibition Booth curated by MaryAnn Giella McCulloh

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One Art Space will be one of the featured booths at the 2026 Hamptons Fine Art Fair, taking place July 9th – 12th, with a focused presentation of works by Shepard Fairey, one of the most recognizable and influential artists to emerge from contemporary street art and graphic culture at the Southampton Fairgrounds.Curated by MaryAnn Giella McCulloh, owner, gallerist and curator of One Art Space, the presentation places Fairey’s message-driven visual language at the center of one of the Hamptons summer season’s major art market moments. Known globally for the OBEY campaign and his Barack Obama “Hope” poster, Fairey has built a career around images that move between the street, the gallery, the museum and the public imagination. His work brings together political critique, propaganda-inspired design, music, activism and popular culture with a clarity that is immediate, collectible and unmistakably his own.At Hamptons Fine Art Fair, One Art Space will showcase signed and numbered Fairey works that reflect the artist’s enduring focus on peace, liberty, dignity and social consciousness. Among the featured pieces is “Lennon Peace and Liberty (Red) 2/6,” 2023, a limited-edition, signed and numbered silkscreen and mixed media collage on wood, HPM, measuring 24 by 18 inches. The work depicts John Lennon standing before the Statue of Liberty while making a peace sign, pairing one of music’s most enduring symbols of anti-war idealism with one of America’s defining icons of freedom.Also included is “Peace Fingers with Poppies 3/6,” 2023, a limited-edition, signed and numbered silkscreen on wood, measuring 24 by 18 inches. The work promotes nonviolence, active diplomacy and social awareness through Fairey’s bold graphic vocabulary. “Universal Dignity 3/6,” 2022, a limited-edition, signed and numbered silkscreen on wood panel, also measuring 24 by 18 inches, extends the presentation’s central message by calling attention to peace, equality and shared humanity.“One Art Space is proud to bring Shepard Fairey’s work to Hamptons Fine Art Fair in a focused way,” said MaryAnn Giella McCulloh. “These pieces speak directly to the moment. They are strong visually, but they also carry ideas about peace, liberty, dignity and responsibility. Shepard’s work has the rare ability to be both instantly recognizable and deeply meaningful, which makes this presentation especially exciting for collectors and fairgoers.”The One Art Space presentation reflects the Tribeca gallery’s commitment to artists whose work carries cultural force, visual urgency and a clear point of view. With Fairey as the focus, the booth connects street art’s rebellious origins with its current position in serious collecting and contemporary art history. In Southampton, where collectors, galleries and cultural tastemakers gather each summer, the presentation offers a timely look at an artist whose images continue to challenge, persuade and endure.Event: Hamptons Fine Art FairDates: July 9th – 12th , 2026Location: Southampton Fairgrounds, 605 County Road 39, Southampton, NY 11968Booth: 205aVIP Opening: Thursday, July 9thGeneral Admission: Friday, July 10th, through Sunday, July 12thPresented by: One Art SpaceCurator: MaryAnn Giella McCullohFeatured Artists: Shepard FaireyAbout One Art Space:One Art Space opened in May 2011 in the heart of Tribeca and has been a distinctive venue for both museum-caliber and emerging artists for 16 years led by co-owner and gallerist MaryAnn Giella McCulloh and Mei Fung, who combine business expertise with art and curatorial skills. Located at 23 Warren Street in New York City, the gallery occupies a versatile ground-level space with a glass façade, offering natural light and an inviting view from the street. This unique and versatile space for exhibitions provides a perfect backdrop for both the artwork and artist to shine.MaryAnn’s background in creativity stems from her father, Joe Giella, a renowned Batman illustrator hired by Stan Lee, whose artwork featured on two USPS stamps issued in 2006 as part of the DC Comics Superheroes release (The Green Lantern and The Flash). The gallery’s programming spans influential cultural figures and museum-caliber artists, including SAMOco-creator Al Diaz, world-renowned street artist Shepard Fairey, Purvis Young (whose work is exhibited in museums and major institutions), Chuck Connelly (renowned Neo-Expressionist painter), and internationally recognized contemporary figurative painter Andrew Salgado. Celebrity attendees of previous exhibitions have included Alec Baldwin, Spike Lee, and Ice-T.One Art Space’s mission is to create a place where the giants of art history and the visionaries of art’s future come together in One Art Space.For more information, please visit: www.oneartspace.com IG: @oneartspace | FB: OneArtSpaceNYC | X/T: @oneartspaceAbout Shepard Fairey:A defining force in contemporary street art, Shepard Fairey first gained international recognition with his 1989 “Andre the Giant Has a Posse” sticker campaign, which evolved into the iconic OBEY visual movement. His work merges graphic design, propaganda imagery, political critique and popular culture, most famously through his Barack Obama “Hope” poster. Fairey’s art demonstrates how a single image can move from the street to the museum wall while still challenging authority and influence.For more information about the artist, please visit: www.obeygiant.com ABOUT Hamptons Fine Art Fair:Hamptons Fine Art Fair returns July 9th – 12th, 2026, at the Southampton Fairgrounds, where it is staged in a 70,000-square-foot pavilion complex on 17 acres along County Road 39. Led by Rick Friedman, Executive Director, the fair is positioned as more than a commercial art show, with a distinctive Hamptons identity rooted in the area’s historic arts community, local institutions and cultural partners. Its Pollock and de Kooning Luxury Pavilions, Hamptons Artists Hall of Fame and Southampton setting make it a major summer destination for collectors, galleries, artists and cultural tastemakers.For more information, please visit: www.hamptonsfineartfair.com IG: @hamptonsfineartfair | YT: @showhamptons9822

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