NEBRASKA, June 16 -

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Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen and Representatives Share Information About the Great American State Fair

LINCOLN, NE – On Monday, Governor Jim Pillen, First Lady Suzanne Pillen, and Lieutenant Governor Joe Kelly stood alongside representatives from businesses and organizations that are partnering to showcase Nebraska at the Great American State Fair in Washington D.C June 25 through July 10. The pavilion will include a number of interactive exhibits as well as displays that feature iconic Nebraskans, moments, innovation and industries that have made an impression on the state, the U.S. and the world.

“Nebraska is proud to be joining states and territories participating in this historic event on the National Mall,” said Gov. Pillen. “Our pavilion will highlight our state’s global leadership in agriculture, transportation, energy, manufacturing, innovation, history, and community service. I’m thankful to our state partners who are working hard to showcase the very best of Nebraska.”

Eric Gehringer, executive vice president of operations for Union Pacific, said the company’s participation reflects Nebraska’s long-standing role as a critical link between the Midwest and the West.

“Union Pacific’s story is inseparable from Nebraska’s story – and we’re proud to bring that legacy to life at the Great American State Fair. From the Golden Spike to today’s advanced operations, this exhibit shows how rail has shaped our state, connected the country, and continues to move the American economy forward,” said Gehringer.

Werner Enterprises is another key Nebraska company helping promote freight transportation and global logistics.

“Werner Enterprises is deeply grateful and incredibly honored to be part of Nebraska’s participation in the Great American State Fair. To showcase Werner Enterprise and our home state on the National Mall in our nation’s capital, as part of the celebration of America’s 250th birthday, is an extraordinary privilege,” said Nathan Meisgeier, president and chief legal officer. “Werner appreciates the opportunity to share Nebraska’s work ethic and spirit with the entire country.”

Founded in Omaha in 1917, Boys Town has played a significant role in youth services, education, and family support for more than a century. Rod Kempkes, president and chief executive officer, emphasized Nebraska's importance to the organization's mission.

“Boys Town’s founder, Father Flanagan, traveled the world, but in 1917 he chose to begin his mission. There was no better choice he could have made,” said Kempkes. “We’re proud to call Nebraska our home as we continue to serve children and families across the country.”

The Nebraska Public Power District and Tenaska, two leaders in Nebraska’s energy sector, will also be featured at the National Mall. Nebraska is the nation’s only state served entirely by customer-governed public power utilities, making it a unique story to share with visitors from across the country.

NPPD’s exhibit will provide visitors with an up-close look at equipment and materials used to deliver reliable public power throughout Nebraska.

“A large monitor fixed to the display will run a looped 60-second video highlighting Nebraska as the nation’s only state served entirely by customer-governed public power utilities along with public power’s historical significance and the benefits it provides to the state and its customers,” said Courtney Dentlinger, vice president of customer service and external affairs..

Tenaska, one of the nation’s leading private energy companies, was founded in Omaha and has grown into a major developer and operator of energy projects across the United States. The company’s inclusion in Nebraska’s pavilion highlights the state’s leadership in energy innovation and infrastructure.

“I want to thank the Governor and his leadership for bringing these companies together for this 250th anniversary celebration. This milestone reminds us that America’s story is not shaped only in its state capitals and on its coasts, but through the quiet, hard work, entrepreneurism, and determination that’s reflected in Midwest values,” said Delette Marengo, vice president of government and public relations. “These values are foundational to companies like Tenaska, companies most people have never heard of, but that power the local communities where we live. Tenaska is proud to be a Nebraska- founded company.”

Valmont Industries is a global leader in irrigation equipment, infrastructure and agricultural technology. Its products help support food production and critical infrastructure around the world, making it a strong example of Nebraska’s impact on agriculture and manufacturing.

“Our founder, Mr. Robert Doherty, proudly served our country as a Marine in WWII. Following the war, he founded a company 80 years ago, and he would be very pleased to know that it will be part of Nebraska’s pavilion for America’s 250th anniversary celebration,” said Rob Maglinger, director of Omaha operations and community relations. “Every day, farmers use Valley irrigation equipment and technology to grow the food, fiber and fuel we depend on. Our Valley smart farm interactive display will let visitors explore how modern farms use connected equipment and irrigation systems to make informed decisions.”

Following the events in D.C for the fourth of July, Nebraskans will have another opportunity to celebrate the state’s agricultural heritage, innovation and community spirit. As one of Nebraska’s premier annual events, the state fair brings visitors to Grand Island for activities focused on agriculture, education, entertainment and youth achievement.

“While we couldn’t send every barn, every exhibitor, or all of our livestock to Washington, we’re proud to share a glimpse of what makes the Nebraska State Fair so special,” said Jaime Parr, executive director of the Nebraska State Fair.

Nebraska's Pavilion at the Great American State Fair is made possible through the partnership and support of Union Pacific, Werner Enterprises, Tenaska, Valmont Industries, Boys Town, Nebraska Public Power District, the Nebraska State Fair, the Nebraska State Historical Society, and the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation.

Daryl Bohac, director of the Nebraska State Historical Society, has been instrumental in organizing and coordinating participation across Nebraska’s 250th celebrations, including through his leadership of the Semiquincentennial Commission.

“While it’s difficult to capture Nebraska’s entire history in just a few exhibits, the Nebraska State Historical Society selected two displays that reflect our state's lasting impact on the nation,” said Bohac. “One highlights Chief Standing Bear’s landmark 1879 civil rights case, while the other features J. Sterling Morton’s original Arbor Day proclamation. Both stories began in Nebraska and continue to influence our nation today.”

"I just keep thinking about this summer, the 250th, and for me it's really a point of reflection,” added Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly. “I'm hoping that a lot of us here in the United States can take a little time this summer and see something like these exhibits in the Nebraska booth in the mall and take a moment to just think about where we've been and where we're going. I think we are all so lucky and blessed to be in this great land."

For more information about the Great American State Fair, visit freedom250.org.

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