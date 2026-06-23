Southampton History Museum Sets the Table for America 250 at Halsey House Gala

Southampton History Museum Logo The Halsey House Gala 2026 (Image Credit: Southampton History Museum) The Halsey House (Image Credit: Liana Mizzi)

The July 3rd gala to celebrate 250 years of America on grounds of Southampton’s oldest building, with Jean Shafiroff and Mary Slattery serving as gala co-chairs

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Southampton History Museum will host its annual Halsey House Gala on Friday, July 3rd, 2026, at Halsey House & Garden, 249 South Main Street, Southampton, New York from 5:30pm to 8:00pm. Held on the eve of Independence Day, the benefit will take on special meaning in 2026 as the nation prepares to mark the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.Set against the backdrop of one of the oldest English colonial buildings in Southampton, Halsey House was built in 1683 and remains one of the village’s most treasured historic landmarks. The gala will invite guests to celebrate America 250 in a setting that predates the founding of the United States and offers a rare living connection to the colonial era, early Southampton life and the generations that helped shape the East End.This year’s event will be co-chaired by Jean Shafiroff and Mary Slattery and emceed by Bill McCuddy and will feature cocktails by Herbert & Rist, including the “Salty Sayre,” created in honor of the museum’s exclusive exhibition at Rogers Mansion, Stephen Sayre's American Revolution (June 12th, 2026 – January 2nd, 2027), along with a premier raw bar, fine hors d’oeuvres courtesy of Thyme & Again and live music by D@'Band on the lush grounds of Halsey House & Garden.Proceeds support the Southampton History Museum’s mission to preserve and educate about local history and culture through its unique historic sites, archives, collections, and public programs. The auction of a painting by Hunt Slonem at the event will help the Museum’s fund raising efforts.“We look forward to gathering with friends and neighbors at our annual Halsey House Gala to toast local history,” said Sarah Kautz, Executive Director of the Southampton History Museum. “On this historic occasion, we are deeply honored to commemorate the sacrifices made by the Southampton community during the American Revolution 250 years ago.”Key Supporters for the 2026 Halsey House Gala include:PlatinumFiona & Stan Druckenmiller, The Derfner Foundation, Jean and Martin Shafiroff, and the M. Sullivan Fund (in memory of Marge Sullivan)GoldSusan K. Allen, George & Leslie Biddle, and Judi & Kevin Donnelly (in memory of Marie Donnelly), Southampton Inn.SilverAveritt Buttry & Rob Coburn, Brian Brady, Peter L. Hallock & Craig P. Mowry, Jetsam Studio, Mary Slattery, and The Peter Marino Art FoundationBronze1708 House, Kathy & Gene Bernstein, Beatty Cramer, Gregory & Margaret Hedberg, Mrs. Heidi Curley Kline & Dr. Alan Kline, Design House, Edward R. Donovan & Cheryl L. Carter, Leslie Feldman, Mrs. Paul Hallingby, Jr., Liz & Tom Halsey, Jackie L. Halsey Family, HamptonSmile, HamptonsOffice Works, Noel & Deborah Hare, Herrick Hardware, Dr. Bruce Horten, Jefferson E Hughes, Jay & Valerie Ireland, Meg & James McCartney, Ed & Connie Moneypenny, Cynthia & Robert Schaffner, Linn Turecamo, Sandra Walser, Ellen Welsh, and Hilary & Eric Woodward.For ticket and sponsorship information, visit www.southamptonhistory.org/hhg About the Southampton History Museum:The Southampton History Museum preserves and educates the public about the history and culture of Southampton, NY by engaging broad audiences in our shared heritage. The Museum is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational organization chartered by the New York State Board of Regents and incorporated under the New York State Education Department.For further information, please visit www.southamptonhistory.org IG: @southampton_museum | FB: SouthamptonHistoryMuseum | X / T: @SouthamptonHM

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