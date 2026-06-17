Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Advances Bipartisan America the Beautiful Act

WASHINGTON – Today, during a U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee business meeting to consider pending legislation, the Committee advanced S. 1547, the America the Beautiful Act, bipartisan legislation introduced by U.S. Senators Steve Daines (R-Mont.) and Angus King (I-Maine) to reauthorize the National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund. The Committee also adopted a bipartisan amendment in the nature of a substitute offered by Chairman Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Ranking Member Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.).

“The bipartisan advancement of the America the Beautiful Act is a reminder that when we work together, we can deliver real results for the American people. Our public lands are where families make memories, support local economies, and connect with the outdoors — which is why reinvesting in them is so important,” said Heinrich. “I’m grateful to Chairman Lee, Senators Daines and King, and our bipartisan cosponsors for helping reach this agreement and moving this long-overdue legislation forward to reauthorize the National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund and continue investing in the parks, forests, and refuges that people rely on every day, while helping address longstanding needs in Tribal communities.”

"America's national parks and public lands are a source of national pride, and Congress has a responsibility to ensure they are maintained for future generations," said Lee. "This legislation preserves the core mission of addressing deferred maintenance while incorporating meaningful reforms to improve transparency, accountability, and project execution. The substitute amendment demonstrates what can be accomplished when members work through legitimate concerns and engage in good-faith negotiations."

“As we near our nation’s 250th anniversary, reauthorizing the Legacy Restoration Fund is a powerful opportunity to deliver lasting results for all Americans and our public lands,” said the Department of the Interior Secretary Doug Burgum. “Grateful for the leadership of Chairman Lee, Ranking Member Heinrich, Sen. Daines and Sen. King for crafting targeted reforms that will strengthen the Fund’s impact and improve how projects are delivered. We encourage broad support as this effort advances in the Senate and look forward to partnering with Chairman Westerman and the House to move a final bill to President Trump.”

The legislation reauthorizes the Legacy Restoration Fund through Fiscal Year 2031 (FY31) and includes a series of reforms aimed at improving project selection, increasing transparency, streamlining permitting and contracting, and ensuring funds are directed toward the highest-priority deferred maintenance projects across the National Park Service, Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Fish and Wildlife Service, and Bureau of Indian Education.

The substitute amendment reflects months of negotiations among committee members and the Administration to strengthen the program's accountability while continuing investments in the maintenance of America's public lands and national parks.

Among other reforms, the legislation:

Establishes clearer definitions and reporting requirements for deferred maintenance projects;

Prioritizes projects that address public safety risks, prevent further asset deterioration, and maximize reductions in maintenance backlogs;

Expands transparency and accountability standards across participating agencies;

Streamlines environmental and historical review and contracting procedures to accelerate project completion;

Prohibits Legacy Restoration Fund dollars from being used for new land acquisition; and

Creates a surcharge on foreign visitors to national parks, directing the proceeds toward deferred maintenance projects.

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