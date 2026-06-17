Board of Commissioners Notice of an Emergency Meeting for June 18, 2026

Written by Alamance County Webmaster on June 17, 2026 . Posted in Announcements, Commissioners, County News, General News.

NOTICE is hereby given that the Alamance County Board of Commissioners will hold an emergency meeting on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room, located on the 2nd Floor of the County Office Building, 124 West Elm St, Graham, NC 27253.

The meeting’s purpose is to convene a closed session pursuant to N.C. Gen. Stat. §143-318.11(a)(3) to consult with an attorney employed or retained by the public body in order to preserve the attorney-client privilege between the attorney and the public body.

This 17th day of June 2026.

Jenni Brown, Clerk to the Board

Alamance County Board of Commissioners