U.S. Department of Education Concludes 50-State History Rocks! Tour to Commemorate America’s 250th Birthday

Yesterday, the U.S. Department of Education (the Department) concluded its national History Rocks! Trail to Independence Tour, completing visits in all 50 states as part of the Department’s celebration of America’s 250th birthday this year. The final stop marked the completion of a nationwide effort to strengthen civic literacy by helping students connect personally with America’s founding principles.

Since launching in December 2025, History Rocks! has brought civic programming to nearly 20,000 students across the country through school visits, classroom conversations, assemblies, and interactive games designed to make American history and civics more engaging and accessible. The Tour reached students across all grade levels, from kindergarten to 12th grade, including elementary, middle, and high schools, as well as student leadership programs. The Tour also reflected the broad range of educational settings: History Rocks! events took place at public schools, charter schools, private and faith-based schools, technical schools, tribal schools, and specialty leadership programs. In each setting, students were encouraged to think critically about the people, ideas, and events that shaped the United States – and to consider their own responsibilities as citizens of our great nation.

“As we conclude the History Rocks! Tour after visits in all 50 states, I am deeply grateful to the students, educators, and school communities who welcomed us,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon. “If this Tour showed us one thing, it’s that young Americans are eager to learn about our nation’s history, to understand the principles that shaped it, and to think seriously about the role they will play in its future. As we celebrate America’s monumental Semiquincentennial, we must also continue to foster that spirit of curiosity, patriotism, and civic responsibility in the next generation of Americans.”

Throughout the tour, Secretary McMahon, Administration officials, and education leaders joined students and educators in communities across the country to highlight the importance of civic knowledge and public service. Additional tour stops featured classroom visits, school assemblies, school tours, and roundtable discussions all maintaining a consistent focus on citizenship, civic engagement, and America’s founding ideals.

The History Rocks! initiative is a key component of the U.S. Department of Education’s celebrations for America's 250th birthday, in partnership with Freedom 250 and coordinated with the America 250 Civics Education Coalition. Secretary McMahon, Administration officials, and education leaders will visit schools in all 50 states to showcase examples of high-quality history and civics instruction that bring American principles to life.

Learn more about the Department’s Semiquincentennial initiatives here.

Freedom 250 leads the presidential programming for the nation’s 250th anniversary celebration. Its mission is to unite Americans around one shared purpose—celebrating the Triumph of the American Spirit by honoring our history, cherishing our freedoms, and building the golden age of opportunity for the next 250 years.

Learn more about Freedom 250 here.