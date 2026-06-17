Zoning Board of Appeals: Associate Members Needed

ASSOCIATE MEMBER TO THE ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

The Zoning Board of Appeals is looking for two associate members. The Board consists of (5) members appointed by the Selectboard for a term of (3) years. The Selectboard also appoints (3) associate members of the Board of Appeals who shall each serve a term of three years. An associate member shall act as a member of the Board in the consideration and determination of any matter in which they are requested to act by the Chairman or Acting Chairman of the Board, when and in the event that a member does not act by reason of illness, conflict of interest, absence or other incapacity. The Zoning Board meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month when an application for a variance, special permit or appeal is filed. Please send your letter of interest to planning@hampdenma.gov