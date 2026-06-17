Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,850 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,647 in the last 365 days.

Zoning Board of Appeals: Associate Members Needed

ASSOCIATE MEMBER TO THE ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

 The Zoning Board of Appeals is looking for two associate members.  The Board consists of (5) members appointed by the Selectboard for a term of (3) years. The Selectboard also appoints (3) associate members of the Board of Appeals who shall each serve a term of three years.   An associate member shall act as a member of the Board in the consideration and determination of any matter in which they are requested to act by the Chairman or Acting Chairman of the Board, when and in the event that a member does not act by reason of illness, conflict of interest, absence or other incapacity.  The Zoning Board meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month when an application for a variance, special permit or appeal is filed. Please send your letter of interest to planning@hampdenma.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Zoning Board of Appeals: Associate Members Needed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.