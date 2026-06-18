On Demand — Health on the Plains Coffee Hour, Featuring Sarah Jane Tribble

On June 16, KHI hosted a conversation with Sarah Jane Tribble, Chief Rural Correspondent for KFF Health News. A Kansas native and award-winning reporter, Tribble brought both lived Kansas experience and deep reporting expertise to the discussion.

As part of the Health on the Plains Coffee Hour series, the conversation explored the nuanced story of rural health care and current challenges and opportunities facing rural communities today — including hospital closures, rapidly advancing technology and the Rural Health Transformation Program.

An event recording will be posted soon.