The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) awarded more than $10 million in grant funding to twelve local communities through the 2026 Community HOME Investment Program (CHIP). The funding is made available through the federal HOME Investment Partnerships Program, administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

CHIP funds are awarded through a competitive application process that evaluates communities based on their commitment to expanding access to safe, decent, and affordable housing for Georgia residents. The program supports local efforts to address housing needs and increase homeownership opportunities for low- and very low-income households.

Of the twelve communities selected for funding, four have received awards of $1.5 million each to construct new single-family homes for income-eligible homebuyers. An additional eight communities have received awards of $500,000 each to rehabilitate owner-occupied homes, helping existing homeowners maintain safe and livable housing.

These awards will help increase affordable homeownership opportunities, preserve existing housing stock, and strengthen communities throughout Georgia.

List of Awarded Applicants:

Applicant Activity Award Amount City of Arlington Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation $500,000.00 City of Camilla Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation $500,000.00 City of Cochran Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation $500,000.00 City of Donalsonville Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation $500,000.00 City of Sylvester Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation $500,000.00 City of East Point Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation $500,000.00 City of Blakely Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation $500,000.00 Macon City Affordable Housing Fund New Construction $1,500,000.00 New Foundations Dev Inc. Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation $500,000.00 Habitat for Humanity - Milledgeville Baldwin New Construction $1,500,000.00 Habitat for Humanity - Southern Crescent New Construction $1,500,000.00 Habitat for Humanity - Conyers Rockdale New Construction $1,500,000.00

If you are a community with questions about CHIP funding, contact DCA’s Community Housing Program Manager DaTonya Lewis at [email protected]. For more information on CHIP, visit the program webpage.