Applications for the Boston Farmers Market Coupon Program Open

Selected recipients will receive $100 in coupons to spend at participating Boston farmers markets from July through October.

The City of Boston has opened applications for the Boston Farmers Market Coupon Program, providing residents $25 per month for fresh, healthy food. This initiative expands food access to residents who need help affording groceries while supporting local farms.

The deadline to apply for Farmers Market Coupons is June 28, 2026 at 11:59 PM. The program is open to Boston residents aged 18 or older who need help affording groceries, including those currently receiving SNAP and Healthy Incentive Program (HIP) benefits. Eligibility is based on self-reported age, income, and Boston residency. Residents can apply in multiple languages online at boston.gov/farmers-market-coupon, over the phone by calling 3-1-1 (interpretation services are available), or by visiting one of the designated community enrollment sites across the city. A full list of sites and corresponding enrollment hours is available below.

Selected households will receive a $100 coupon booklet upfront to cover the full season from July through October. The booklet provides a $25 allocation per month to spend on fresh fruits, vegetables, dried goods, bread, dairy, meat, eggs, and seafood from any of the 18 participating farmers markets throughout Boston.

“Many Boston families struggle to access and afford fresh, healthy food,” said Aliza Wasserman, Director of the Mayor’s Office of Food Justice. “By partnering with local organizations and farmers markets across the city, we give our highest need residents the resources to buy food with dignity, while directly supporting Massachusetts growers and producers.”

Once the application period closes, eligible residents will be entered into a randomized lottery, prioritizing applicants from neighborhoods with high rates of food insecurity and older adults. Selected applicants will be notified via email and/or text and assigned to a specific site to pick up their coupon booklet. All remaining eligible applicants will be placed on a waitlist, and waitlisted applicants may receive coupons later in July. This new, centralized enrollment process ensures Boston residents have fair, transparent, and equitable access to coupons.

The 2026 Farmers Market Coupon Program is funded by the Office of Food Justice’s operating dollars and FY26 Participatory Budgeting funds. Residents can also maximize their food budget using these additional programs:

SNAP Benefits: SNAP can be used directly at all farmers markets in the City of Boston.

Healthy Incentives Program (HIP): When you use SNAP at nearly any Boston farmers market, HIP will automatically put $40–$80 a month back on your EBT card for fresh fruits and vegetables. For the list of HIP-approved vendors, go to dtafinder.com .

Federal SUN Bucks: Provides households with a one-time $120 benefit per eligible school-aged child for groceries while school is out. While most children are automatically enrolled, families can check their status and apply at DTAConnect.com/SUNBucks or by calling (855) 425-8770.

For information about other resources about accessing affordable food, please visit: boston.gov/food-resources.

Community Enrollment Sites for the 2026 Farmers Market Coupon Program:

True Alliance Center Inc. (1549 Blue Hill Ave.)