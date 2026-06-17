Windham School District Honors Excellence with 2026-2027 Teachers of the Year

Huntsville, Texas — Windham School District proudly recognizes three exceptional educators as 2026-2027 Teachers of the Year. Selected through a rigorous process that includes nominations, panel interviews and classroom observations, these outstanding teachers exemplify excellence in instruction, leadership among their peers and dedication to student success.

This year’s honorees include the Career and Technical Education (CTE) Teacher of the Year, Academic Teacher of the Year and the Life Skills Teacher of the Year. The district also honors one individual from these three categories as the recipient of the Dr. Lane Murray Excellence in Teaching Award—the highest honor bestowed upon a Windham educator.

Ms. Amanda Benner, Telecommunications Connectivity instructor at the Woodman campus in Gatesville, has been named Windham’s 2026-2027 CTE Teacher of the Year and recipient of the prestigious Dr. Lane Murray Excellence in Teaching Award. Known for her fair and consistent leadership style, Ms. Benner promotes hands-on, collaborative learning environments where students are encouraged to grow through their mistakes, successes and lived experiences.

She has played a pioneering role in advancing Windham’s CTE programming by establishing the district’s first training in fiber optic fusion— an in-demand workforce skill across Texas. Her dedication to continuous improvement is evident through her professional learning community leadership and involvement in developmental opportunities, including those offered by Windham partner Workforce Solutions.

“Ms. Benner exemplifies the very best of Windham’s mission, combining innovation, leadership and a deep commitment to student success,” Superintendent Kristina J. Hartman said. “Her dedication to creating meaningful learning experiences and program development prepares our students with skills that truly transform futures. We are proud to recognize her as our CTE Teacher of the Year, as well as our Dr. Lane Murray Excellence in Teaching Award recipient.”

Ms. Rhonda Weeks, named Windham’s 2026-2027 Academic Teacher of the Year, serves as a literacy instructor at the Lindsey campus in Jacksboro. With more than 28 years of experience in education, she is recognized for her student-centered approach and commitment to real-world skill application.

By creating a positive, engaging classroom environment, Ms. Weeks meets students at their individual levels by building rapport and tailoring instruction to their needs. Her work has resulted in measurable, data-supported outcomes as she helps students build confidence and transform how they view themselves as learners.

“Ms. Weeks’ energetic and encouraging presence motivates students to actively participate in their learning journey,” Superintendent Hartman said. “Her commitment to helping students realize their own potential is truly inspiring, and it speaks to the lasting impact of her work in the classroom and beyond. Windham is honored to celebrate Ms. Weeks as our 2026-2027 Academic Teacher of the Year.”

Ms. Betty Dawson has been named the district’s 2026-2027 Life Skills Teacher of the Year and has served Windham since 2013. Based at the campus in Bridgeport, Texas, she teaches the Changing Habits and Achieving New Goals to Empower Success (CHANGES) program, where she creates supportive, transformative learning experiences tailored to each student’s unique circumstances while promoting self-reflection and personal growth.

Known for cultivating a calm and respectful classroom environment where students feel safe sharing their perspectives without judgment, Ms. Dawson focuses on building independence and self-worth while equipping students with the skills needed for successful reentry and positive community interaction.

“Ms. Dawson exemplifies the transformational power education holds across education in corrections,” Superintendent Hartman said. “Her dedication to helping students build a strong foundation for their individual futures distinguishes her as an exceptional educator and leader, and Windham is pleased to honor Ms. Dawson as our 2026-2027 Life Skills Teacher of the Year.”

In addition to their formal recognition, this year’s honorees will participate in a roundtable event held in conjunction with a future Windham School District Board of Trustees meeting. The event will provide an opportunity to celebrate their achievements, engage with district leadership directly and share valuable feedback to support continuous improvement across Windham’s campuses.

Windham extends its sincere congratulations to the 2026-2027 Teachers of the Year for their outstanding accomplishments and continued commitment to excellence.

ABOUT WINDHAM SCHOOL DISTRICT

Windham School District (Windham) provides academic, career and technical education and life skills programs to eligible students within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ). With 102 campuses located in prison facilities across Texas, Windham strives to equip students with the necessary education and skills to progress to postsecondary education programs and successfully reenter the workforce within their communities. As supported by the Associated Press (AP) Stylebook, this article includes utilizing person-first language. The district uses terms such as “student” and “graduate,” to describe people incarcerated in TDCJ facilities, building the foundation for personal and professional growth. For media or partnership inquiries, please contact Danielle Nicholes, Communications Administrator, at danielle.nicholes@wsdtx.org.