Pickleball With Purpose: Center for Family Services Palm Beach County Serves Up Charity Tournament

Logo Center for Family Services Palm Beach County Paddles for a Purpose Charity Tournament Logo (Image credit: CFSPBC)

The event at Replay will bring players, spectators and supporters together for a day benefiting behavioral health services and family support programs

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County will present “Paddles for a Purpose,” a charity pickleball tournament bringing together players, spectators and community supporters for a day of competition, connection and giving back.The event will take place Friday, June 26th, 2026, at Replay, 6600 High Ridge Road, Boynton Beach, Florida. Registration begins at 9:00am, with play beginning at 10:00am. The event is hosted by the Palm Beach Royals, the local Palm Beach Pro Pickleball team, with Copperpoint Brewing Co. serving as the exclusive beverage sponsor. Other community supporters include the Paddle Bag Sponsor by Razorback Electric and the Volley Sponsor donated by Kipu Health. All players will receive a goody bag for their participation created with the collaborative partnerships from Jade Dental, Smash House Burgers, PuraVida Chiropractic and Wellness, and Applied Nutrition.“We developed ‘Paddles for a Purpose’ because pickleball is inherently about community, connection and physical activity, all of which are pillars of good mental health,” said Todd L’Herrou, CEO of the Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County Inc.Player registration options include individual and double player entry, plus a league package. Spectator tickets are also available and include food, two adult beverage tickets, tournament viewing and participation in chance drawings. All proceeds directly benefit the Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County.For more information about the event, please visit: www.ctrfam.org/paddles/ About The Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, Inc.Since 1961, The Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, Inc. has embraced the philosophy that families should be the center of the community, and the center of every family should be a healthy connection. The Center provides innovative programs that meet the changing and growing needs of individuals, families, and children in the community with their resources and social service programs. The Center for Family Services is accredited by CARFInternational and by Nonprofits First for Excellence in Nonprofit Management.For more information, please visit www.ctrfam.org IG: @cfspbc | FB: centerforfamilyservicespbc | X / T: @Center4FS

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.