Organic Skin & Body Medical Aesthetics Adds GentleMax Pro Plus® Laser to Treatment Menu

Victoria Pimlott at Organic Skin & Body Medical Aesthetics in Brandenton, FL

Bradenton med spa expands laser services with Candela's dual-wavelength platform, offering precision hair removal and skin treatments for a range of skin types

Our clients deserve real results, and this device gives our team the tools to deliver them.” — Victoria Pimlott

BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Organic Skin & Body Medical Aesthetics, a licensed medical aesthetics practice serving the Bradenton and Lakewood Ranch area, has added the Candela GentleMax Pro Plus® to its roster of laser treatments. The device combines two wavelengths in a single platform, expanding the practice's ability to treat a wider range of skin tones and conditions than IPL-based technologies allow.The GentleMax Pro Pluspairs a 755 nm Alexandrite laser with a 1064 nm Nd:YAG laser, a combination that allows licensed laser technicians to address hair removal, vascular lesions, pigmented lesions and overall skin rejuvenation with greater precision and comfort. The addition marks a significant upgrade from intensity pulsed light treatments, which have historically been less effective on darker skin tones and coarser hair types."We have always been committed to offering our clients the most effective treatments available, and the GentleMax Pro Plusis a meaningful step forward for our laser services," said Victoria Pimlott, owner of Organic Skin & Body Medical Aesthetics. "Our clients deserve real results, and this device gives our team the tools to deliver them."The GentleMax Pro Plusis now available for laser hair removal treatments on the face and body. Complimentary consultations are offered to all new clients to determine candidacy and develop a personalized treatment plan. The practice serves women, men and teens from its location on State Road 70 East in Bradenton.Organic Skin & Body Medical Aesthetics has served the Bradenton community for 14 years. To schedule a complimentary consultation, visit organicskinandbody.com or call 941.739.5160.About Organic Skin & Body Medical AestheticsOrganic Skin & Body Medical Aesthetics is a Green Spa Certified medical aesthetics practice located in Bradenton, Fla. Founded 14 years ago, the practice offers laser treatments, organic facials, microneedling, body contouring and a full range of corrective skin care services for women, men and teens. Organic Skin & Body uses Eminence Organic Skin Care products exclusively and holds a 4.9-star rating across more than 460 Google reviews. Learn more at organicskinandbody.com.

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