Organic Skin & Body Medical Aesthetics Adds GentleMax Pro Plus® Laser to Treatment Menu
Bradenton med spa expands laser services with Candela's dual-wavelength platform, offering precision hair removal and skin treatments for a range of skin types
The GentleMax Pro Plus® pairs a 755 nm Alexandrite laser with a 1064 nm Nd:YAG laser, a combination that allows licensed laser technicians to address hair removal, vascular lesions, pigmented lesions and overall skin rejuvenation with greater precision and comfort. The addition marks a significant upgrade from intensity pulsed light treatments, which have historically been less effective on darker skin tones and coarser hair types.
"We have always been committed to offering our clients the most effective treatments available, and the GentleMax Pro Plus® is a meaningful step forward for our laser services," said Victoria Pimlott, owner of Organic Skin & Body Medical Aesthetics. "Our clients deserve real results, and this device gives our team the tools to deliver them."
The GentleMax Pro Plus® is now available for laser hair removal treatments on the face and body. Complimentary consultations are offered to all new clients to determine candidacy and develop a personalized treatment plan. The practice serves women, men and teens from its location on State Road 70 East in Bradenton.
Organic Skin & Body Medical Aesthetics has served the Bradenton community for 14 years. To schedule a complimentary consultation, visit organicskinandbody.com or call 941.739.5160.
About Organic Skin & Body Medical Aesthetics
Organic Skin & Body Medical Aesthetics is a Green Spa Certified medical aesthetics practice located in Bradenton, Fla. Founded 14 years ago, the practice offers laser treatments, organic facials, microneedling, body contouring and a full range of corrective skin care services for women, men and teens. Organic Skin & Body uses Eminence Organic Skin Care products exclusively and holds a 4.9-star rating across more than 460 Google reviews. Learn more at organicskinandbody.com.
Victoria Pimlott
Organic Skin & Body
+1 941-739-5160
info@organicskinandbody.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.