FROM SPRINGFIELD TO PALLET TOWN: $1 MILLION ANIMATION ART AUCTION CELEBRATES ICONS OF WESTERN ANIMATION & ANIME

THE SIMPSONS (TV SERIES, 1989-PRESENT)

ANIMATION TREASURES GOING TO AUCTION: THE SIMPSONS – THE LITTLE MERMAID – ALICE IN WONDERLAND – DRAGON BALL Z – POKÉMON – STUDIO GHIBLI

The artworks in this Propstore sale are the originals that made those moments possible, a rare chance for collectors to own a piece of the animation they love.” — Russell Singler, Propstore’s Animation Art Expert

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Propstore, one of the world's leading entertainment memorabilia auction houses, presents its Animation Art Live Auction on July 8-9, 2026. Expected to achieve $1 million, the two-day sale features almost 700 lots of original production cels, drawings, storyboards, backgrounds, and development artwork from the most beloved animated films and television series ever created. Curated by Propstore's Animation Art specialists, who bring more than 30 years of experience to the category, every lot has been chosen for its quality, rarity, and place in animation history.The auction arrives during a milestone period for animation, with 2026 marking the 75th anniversary of Alice in Wonderland, the 60th anniversary of Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree, the 40th anniversary of the Dragon Ball anime, and the 30th anniversary of the Pokémon franchise.Day one is dedicated to Western animation, showcasing artwork from Disney and Warner Bros. classics, The Simpsons, MTV and Nickelodeon favorites, and more. Day two focuses on anime and Japanese animation, featuring rare original artwork from Dragon Ball, Pokémon, Studio Ghibli, and other iconic franchises.HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:Since its debut in 1989, The Simpsons has become the longest-running American scripted primetime television series. Leading the sale is an original pan production cel setup from the Season 11 episode "Hello Gutter, Hello Fadder" (1999), depicting Homer Simpson alongside Lenny and Carl at Springfield's Bowlerama. Once destined only for Exhibition, the artwork is presented on its original Key Master hand-painted production background, the piece is estimated at $33,000 - $66,000.Released in 1940, Disney's Fantasia remains one of the studio's most celebrated animated features. Among the highlights is a rare original hand-painted concept painting featuring Mickey Mouse as the Sorcerer's Apprentice conducting the stars in the film's iconic "Sorcerer's Apprentice" sequence. This beautiful piece carries a pre-sale estimate of $11,880 - $23,760.As the Dragon Ball franchise celebrates its 40th anniversary, original production artwork from the series continues to attract collectors worldwide. Offered in the auction is an original production cel of Super Saiyan 3 Goku with a matching douga (original animation production drawing) from the episode "Goku's Time Is Up," depicting one of the character's most iconic transformations. The lot is estimated at $9,900 - $19,800.Released in 1989 and directed by Hayao Miyazaki, Kiki's Delivery Service remains one of Studio Ghibli's most beloved films. We’re delighted to feature a beautifully preserved Key Master Setup of Kiki visiting her friend Ursula, showcasing the beautiful artistry behind the acclaimed coming-of-age story. The piece is estimated at $7,920 - $15,840.The two-day Live Auction runs July 8-9, 2026, with global online, absentee, and telephone bidding available throughout. Bidding begins each day at 03:00 PM BST / 07:00 AM PDT / 10:00 AM EDT.Registration is now open, and the full catalog is available at https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/519 Top Animation Art lots to be sold at the Propstore auction (with estimated sale prices) include:WESTERN ANIMATION– THE SIMPSONS (TV SERIES, 1989-PRESENT) Homer, Lenny and Carl at the Bowlerama Original Pan Production Cel Setup on Key Master Production Background from "Hello Gutter, Hello Fadder" (20th Century Fox Animation, 1999) est. $33,000 - $66,000– FANTASIA (1940) Mickey Mouse as the Sorcerer Conducts the Stars & Waves Original Gouache on Black Board Concept Painting est. $11,880 - $23,760– ALICE IN WONDERLAND (1951) Alice in the Tulgey Wood Original Production Cel on Printed Presentation Background Matted est. $5,280 - $10,560– WINNIE THE POOH AND THE HONEY TREE (1966) Winnie the Pooh “Little Black Rain Cloud” Original Production Cel on Disneyland Art Corner Background est. $1,320 - $2,640– COW AND CHICKEN (TV SERIES, 1997-1999) Cow and Chicken Title Card from "Cow's a Beauty" Original Production Key Setup est. $1,088 - $2,176ANIME– DRAGON BALL Z (T.V. SERIES, 1989 - 1996) Super Saiyan 3 Goku Original Production Cel on Hand-Painted Master Production Background with Matching Douga from "Goku's Time Is Up" est. $9,900 - $19,800– KIKI'S DELIVERY SERVICE (1989) Kiki Original Production Cel on Key Master Background from Kiki's Delivery Service est. $7,920 - $15,840– POKÉMON (TV SERIES, 1997-PRESENT) Pikachu Original Production Cel from Episode 214 "Mantine Overboard!" (OLM, 1997-2023) est. $6,600 - $13,200– SAILOR MOON (TV SERIES, 1992-1997) Usagi and Mamoru Original Production Cel with Matching Douga from "The Cursed Mirror: Mamoru Caught in a Nightmare" est. $924 - $1,848– NARUTO (T.V. SERIES 2002-2007) Naruto Douga (in-between drawing) from Episode 128 "A Cry on Deaf Ears" (Studio Pierrot, 1999-2014) est. $330 - $660Russell Singler, Propstore’s Animation Art Expert, commented on the collection: "Few art forms have the power to transport us back to a specific moment quite like animation. Rushing home for The Simpsons, discovering the worlds of Studio Ghibli, watching Goku go Super Saiyan in Dragon Ball Z, these are the films and series that shaped our childhoods and stayed with us long after the credits rolled. The artworks in this Propstore sale are the originals that made those moments possible, a rare chance for collectors to own a piece of the animation they love. In more than thirty years surrounded by this art form, this is among the finest selections I have seen come to market, and it has been an absolute joy to bring it together.”# # #Notes to Editors:For further information, catalog images and expert interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comImages are available in the following link: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/eakqvbuwgcrdgd3fgp80b/AHBwBHCoAfTvdo68bhk_8xU?rlkey=v9ibfmdweb725famet0hzvj34&dl=0 Credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreFounded in 1998 by film enthusiast Stephen Lane, Propstore has grown from a collector’s passion project into one of the world’s foremost authorities on entertainment memorabilia. The company bridges the worlds of film, art, and collecting, offering access to authentic screen-used props, costumes, and production artefacts that bring cinematic history to life.Working in close partnership with many of the world’s leading film studios, production companies, and entertainment brands, Propstore curates exclusive auctions and sales throughout the year, giving fans and collectors unparalleled access to items direct from the source.Since 2014, Propstore has hosted globally acclaimed live auctions featuring artefacts from the greatest moments in film and television. Alongside its flagship events, Propstore also runs regular online auctions and studio collaborations, with more than 2,000 items available for immediate purchase at www.propstore.com Social Media:Facebook: @PropStore X: @propstore_com Instagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstore TikTok: @.propstore

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