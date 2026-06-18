Hundreds Of Noncitizens Found On New Jersey Voter Rolls After Senate GOP Helps Block SAVE America Act

The Federalist

By Brianna Lyman

Hundreds of noncitizens living in New Jersey say they were unknowingly registered to vote (some reportedly Democrats), according to documents reviewed by The Federalist.

Voter rolls from at least eight of the state’s 21 counties show several instances in which noncitizens who were trying to become citizens asked to be removed from the voter rolls. “Most were registered as Democrats,” Fox News reported.

New Jersey Republican Party Chairwoman Christine Giordano told The Federalist that the New Jersey Republican Party submitted an Open Public Records Act request to all 21 county commissioners of registration but have not received responses from all counties.

“We have discovered hundreds of noncitizens who had been registered to vote,” Giordano told The Federalist. “Some counties have not yet provided all documents.”

Read more at The Federalist.