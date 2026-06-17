FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: CSN ART GALLERIES PRESENT: “Spotlight” by Romina Villarreal

June 17 2026

Friday, June 26, 2026, through Saturday, October 17, 2026

The Center of Excellence Art Gallery

The College of Southern Nevada School of Arts & Letters and Department of Fine Arts, in collaboration with the City of Henderson, will host a solo exhibition of paintings by Nevada-based Chicana artist Romina Villarreal. Titled Spotlight, the exhibition will be presented in the Art Gallery at the City of Henderson’s Center of Excellence. Spotlight opens Friday, June 26, 2026, and runs through Saturday, October 17, 2026. A special Gallery Talk and Artist Reception will take place Wednesday, October 14, 2026, beginning at 6 p.m.

Romina Villarreal is a mixed-media painter with an emphasis on figurative expression. Her work explores the experiences of diverse social groups through painting. Originally from San Antonio, Texas, Villarreal is a proud Chicana artist. She earned an MFA in Studio Art from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and a BFA in Painting from the University of Houston. Villarreal has exhibited nationally and internationally and is currently an instructor at the College of Southern Nevada, teaching at both the Henderson campus and within a Nevada women’s correctional facility.

Speaking about her work, Villarreal states, “Candid whimsicality can be seen in the performers throughout the city of Las Vegas. From the intimacy of karaoke spaces to the grand spectacle of large-scale productions, entertainers provide a full spectrum of human expression. Throughout the year, one can encounter ghouls, wizards, angels, and more invoking theatrical magic for ever-changing audiences. Spotlight is a series of paintings that captures and honors the variety of performers who move through these stages and streets. The works reflect the spirit of performers commonly found across Las Vegas, including those from drag shows, jousting tournaments, disco performances, and beyond. This series is inspired by artists such as Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec and Keith Haring.”

The Center of Excellence is a partnership between the City of Henderson and the College of Southern Nevada. Located in West Henderson, this facility is a critical feature for diversifying our industry by fulfilling a need for high-skilled, advanced manufacturing training. This specialized training facility is a valuable resource for both businesses that want to relocate to the area and existing locally based companies looking to expand. The Center of Excellence is located in the burgeoning West Henderson area, which boasts the popular Henderson Executive Airport and is home to a wide range of distribution centers, corporate headquarters, and industrial parks.

CSN’s Art Galleries are free, family-friendly, and open to the public. Gallery hours for the Center of Excellence Art Gallery are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The gallery is closed on weekends, Nevada state holidays, and between academic terms. The Center of Excellence Art Gallery is located at: 2200 Via Inspirada, Henderson, Nevada 89044

For more information, please call (702) 651-4146

http://www.csn.edu/artgallery

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