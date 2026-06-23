Behavioral Health Outcomes Consortium 2026 to Convene Payers and Providers to Shape Outcomes Definition Framework

First-of-its-kind executive working summit will feature facilitated working sessions and a capstone keynote by The Honorable Patrick J. Kennedy.

Behavioral health outcomes cannot be defined in silos.” — Michael Castanon, CEO, Alter Behavioral Health and Care Predictor

DANA POINT, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Behavioral Health Outcomes Consortium 2026 will bring payer, provider, health plan, technology, policy, and behavioral health leaders together September 8–10, 2026, at Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach for a first-of-its-kind executive working summit focused on how behavioral health outcomes should be defined, measured, and aligned across the system.

Through facilitated payer-provider alignment forums and executive working sessions, attendees will contribute to a post-conference white paper outlining a proposed behavioral health outcomes definition framework, including proposed definitions, areas of payer-provider alignment, and recommendations developed through the conference.

“Behavioral health outcomes cannot be defined in silos,” said Michael Castanon, CEO of Alter Behavioral Health and Care Predictor. “Providers understand the realities of care delivery, and payers understand the accountability and measurement pressures shaping the market. BHOC26 was created to bring those perspectives into the same room so the industry can move from broad agreement about outcomes to clearer definitions, shared language, and practical recommendations that help move behavioral healthcare forward.”

The conference comes at a pivotal moment for behavioral healthcare. While the industry broadly agrees that outcomes matter, there is still no shared framework for defining success, measuring progress, or evaluating long-term impact. As stakeholders place greater emphasis on accountability, transparency, and quality improvement, the need for clearer definitions and greater alignment has become increasingly urgent.

The Honorable Patrick J. Kennedy will serve as the conference’s capstone keynote speaker. A former U.S. Representative and Co-Founder of The Kennedy Forum and One Mind, Kennedy is one of the nation’s most recognized voices in behavioral health and addiction policy. During his 16 years in the U.S. House of Representatives, he served as the lead sponsor of the landmark Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act, advancing the principle that mental health and substance use disorder care should be covered no more restrictively than treatment for illnesses of the body.

Behavioral Health Outcomes Consortium 2026 is supported by premium partner TPN.health; platinum partners ERPHealth and Kipu; and Founding Sponsors Care Predictor and Alter Behavioral Health.

Unlike traditional conferences built around presentations, BHOC26 is structured around facilitated working sessions where attendees actively collaborate to develop recommendations and consensus-driven outputs. Executives from payer, provider, health plan, technology, and behavioral health organizations are encouraged to participate and ensure their perspectives are represented in shaping the future of behavioral health outcomes measurement.

Additional speakers, facilitators, and participating organizations include leaders from Optum, Magellan Health, Meadows Behavioral Healthcare, Sandstone Care, Mainspring Recovery, Harlow Gardens, Circa Behavioral Healthcare Solutions, TPN.health, Soda’s Consulting, Hansei, and other organizations representing providers, payers, researchers, and technology innovators across the behavioral health ecosystem.

To learn more or register, visit BHOC26.com and click Register. Media interviews and additional conference information are available upon request.

About Behavioral Health Outcomes Consortium 2026

Behavioral Health Outcomes Consortium 2026 (BHOC26) is a first-of-its-kind executive summit bringing together leaders from across behavioral healthcare to advance a shared understanding of how outcomes should be defined, measured, and improved. Through collaborative working sessions and cross-sector dialogue, BHOC serves as a forum for developing practical recommendations that promote greater alignment, accountability, and progress across the behavioral health ecosystem.

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