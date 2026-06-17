LDWF Closes Roads on Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management Area Due to Flooding

Baton Rouge, Jun 17, 2026 - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has closed all roads on Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management Area (WMA) to vehicular traffic due to flooding. Roads are closed at the front gate near the kiosk off Louisiana Highway 437.

The roads will remain closed until flooding subsides and repairs are completed.

Bogue Chitto WMA consists of 1,643 acres located approximately 10 miles south of Franklinton in Washington Parish and includes bottomland hardwood, cypress-tupelo and upland pine habitats. Visit the Bogue Chitto WMA webpage for more information.