Hive & Colony Celebrates Boston Flagship Reopening with 'The Cut' Upcycling Competition in Partnership with MassArt

Boston Showroom The Cut Designers Hive & Colony Guest Judges

Hive & Colony x MassArt Collab celebrates emerging designers at grand reopening of Boston flagship, launch of dedicated tailoring station in Copley Place

We wanted to provide students with a real-world opportunity to transform existing garments into highly stylized and personal forms of self-expression.” — Brittanie Gigler

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hive & Colony, the luxury custom menswear and womenswear brand, marked the reopening of its Boston showroom at Copley Place with The Cut, an upcycling competition created in partnership with Massachusetts College of Art and Design (MassArt). The event celebrated both the next chapter of the brand’s original showroom location and its nearly decade-long relationship with the Boston community.

Held last Tuesday, The Cut challenged five emerging MassArt designers to transform suiting materials into entirely reimagined garments inspired by the themes of tempo and movement, drawing creative influence from the cinematic energy and visual storytelling of La La Land. The result was a striking collection of work that ranged from quilted textile storytelling and reversible garments to bold reinterpretations of traditional tailoring through deconstruction and experimentation.

Students presented their final creations before a panel of judges representing Boston’s fashion and creative communities, reinforcing the competition’s focus on mentorship, visibility, and professional development for emerging talent. The judging panel included Boston-based creatives Michael Alexander Gonzalez, operatic tenor; A.J. Hernandez, LGBTQ+ lifestyle expert and media personality; and Michael Nicolas, founder and designer of KAZOKU. Jeffrey Ampratwum, Brand Ambassador at Hive & Colony in New York, joined the panel to offer both brand perspective and industry insight, drawing on his experience as a fashion director and celebrity stylist.

Winning participants received the an opportunity to have the Hive & Colony experience to create their own custom garment at the Boston location, while all participating students gained exposure to the realities of client-facing bespoke fashion and commercial design execution.

“We wanted to provide students with a real-world opportunity to transform existing garments into highly stylized and personal forms of self-expression,” said Brittanie Gigler, Head of Product Development and Design at Hive & Colony and a MassArt alumna. “The creativity exceeded expectations. Students interpreted tailoring traditions in entirely new ways, creating work that was thoughtful, experimental, and deeply personal.”

The event marked the first major activation hosted at Hive & Colony’s Boston showroom since reopening last month. The renovated showroom now features an accessible restroom and a dedicated tailoring station designed to support the personalized, high-touch experience expected of bespoke clients.

As Hive & Colony’s inaugural showroom and the foundation of the brand’s retail footprint, Boston has remained central to the company’s identity for nearly ten years. The reopening of its Copley Place showroom marks both an evolution of the customer experience and a renewed commitment to the city’s creative and fashion communities.

“Boston’s creative and academic ecosystem made it a natural setting for this partnership,” said Marianella Mace, Chief Marketing Officer at Hive & Colony. “By pairing retail growth with community-based programming, we are building something deeper than market presence. We want Hive & Colony to be a place where local talent is celebrated, relationships are formed, and personal style becomes an expression of individuality. Investing in emerging talent reflects what Hive & Colony stands for: individuality, creativity, and the craftsmanship that transforms personal expression into something tangible.”

Hive & Colony’s Boston showroom also reflects the brand’s interest in the intersection of craftsmanship and innovation. Through full-body scan technology, the company blends traditional tailoring with precision measurement to create a highly personalized garment experience — an approach that resonates within a city shaped by design, research, and technological advancement.

Through The Cut, Hive & Colony reinforced its commitment to craftsmanship and emerging talent while deepening its ties to one of the country’s most influential creative communities.

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