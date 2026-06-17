U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to begin Ediz Hook beach nourishment July 16

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will oversee placement of beach fill nourishment material on the seaward side of the Ediz Hook armor stone revetment in Port Angeles, Wash., starting as early as July 16. The beach fill nourishment activities, performed by contractor Glacier Environmental Services, Inc., will conclude no later than Sept. 30. The purpose of the beach nourishment is to ensure the continued integrity and protective function of the revetment.

Placement of 12-inch minus rounded cobble will start about one-third of the way down the revetment, just beyond the tank farm. Placement of fill material will proceed in a southwest direction. Construction activities will occur during daylight hours, 10 hours per day, Mondays through Fridays, with the occasional weekend day.

A small section of the armor stone revetment immediately northeast of the tank farm will be partially disassembled to allow heavy equipment access to the seaward side of the revetment. A total of 38,000 tons of beach fill material will be delivered by truck and placed on the seaward side of the revetment.

The public road on Ediz Hook will remain open for users during construction operations, but roadway users are advised to slow down, pay attention to traffic control directions and maintain a safe distance from all construction equipment. Traffic control will pause roadway traffic as needed for short intervals during the workday to allow trucks delivering material to the site to enter and exit safely.

During construction activities, the work area and beach placement will be closed to the public. Noise during construction activities will be minimal but can be amplified and travel a long distance over water.