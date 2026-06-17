Barnstable County Commissioners Meeting in Bourne Rescheduled to June 29

Published on: June 17, 2026

The Barnstable County Board of Regional Commissioners’ June meeting in the community in Bourne has been rescheduled from Wednesday, June 24, 2026, to Monday, June 29, 2026, due to a scheduling conflict with the Town of Bourne.

The meeting will be held at 10:00 AM at the Bourne Community Center, located at 239 Main Street in Buzzards Bay.

The second Commissioners meeting of each month is typically held in a different Cape Cod town as part of the County’s effort to bring regional government directly into local communities, hear from local officials, and make County government more accessible to residents.

An agenda will be posted by 4:00 PM by Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at www.capecod.gov/meetings.