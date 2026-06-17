B-52 accident update – Edwards releases names of fallen crew members

The base has released the names of the eight people killed when a B-52 Stratofortress crashed shortly after takeoff from Edwards during a routine test mission on Monday.

“It is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that I can now share the names of the eight extraordinary Americans we lost during Monday’s B-52 crash,” Col. Thomas Tauer, 412th Test Wing Commander, told workers and families at Edwards AFB. “They were dedicated professionals, beloved family members and irreplaceable teammates.”

“Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies are with their families, loved ones and fellow Airmen, Air Force civilians and mission partners affected by this tragedy,” Tauer said.

The names are being released following a 24-hour waiting period after all next of kin notifications were completed, in accordance with Department of War policy.

The fallen Team Edwards members are:

Col. Gregory Watson , 53, weapon systems officer, Boeing (Air Force reservist, assigned 10th Air Force, Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Fort Worth, Texas), Shreveport, La.

, 53, weapon systems officer, Boeing (Air Force reservist, assigned 10th Air Force, Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Fort Worth, Texas), Shreveport, La. Lt. Col. Gabriel Estrella , 40, weapon systems officer, Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center, Detachment 5, Edwards AFB, Calif.

, 40, weapon systems officer, Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center, Detachment 5, Edwards AFB, Calif. Retired Lt. Col. Miles Middleton , 50, pilot, Boeing, Tehachapi, Calif.

, 50, pilot, Boeing, Tehachapi, Calif. Maj. Alexander Davis , 34, weapon systems officer, 419th Flight Test Squadron, Lancaster, Calif.

, 34, weapon systems officer, 419th Flight Test Squadron, Lancaster, Calif. Maj. Robert Dee , 40, pilot, 419th Flight Test Squadron, Edwards AFB, Calif.

, 40, pilot, 419th Flight Test Squadron, Edwards AFB, Calif. Maj. Brad Hovey , 35, pilot, 419th Flight Test Squadron, Edwards AFB, Calif.

, 35, pilot, 419th Flight Test Squadron, Edwards AFB, Calif. Jeromy Smith , 32, flight test engineer, 419th Flight Test Squadron, Rosamond, Calif.

, 32, flight test engineer, 419th Flight Test Squadron, Rosamond, Calif. Christopher Rischar, 41, flight test engineer, JT4 contractor, Lancaster, Calif.

Following a 24-hour waiting period after all next-of-kin notifications were completed, in accordance with Department of War policy, Edwards Air Force Base released the names of the eight people killed when a B-52 Stratofortress crashed shortly after takeoff during a routine test mission Monday. The fallen Team Edwards members are Col. Gregory Watson, Lt. Col. Gabriel Estrella, retired Lt. Col. Miles Middleton, Maj. Alexander Davis, Maj. Robert Dee, Maj. Brad Hovey, Jeromy Smith and Christopher Rischar. (U.S. Air Force graphic)

“These Airmen were more than coworkers. They were friends, mentors, teammates and valued members of our Edwards and Air Force family,” Tauer said.

“Our immediate focus is supporting the families of the teammates we lost and ensuring that all appropriate resources are available to them during this time of unimaginable loss.”

The crash is currently under investigation by an Interim Safety Investigation Board. The airfield is closed until further notice.