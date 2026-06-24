Small Businesses See Up to 1,600% More Calls After Local SEO Overhaul

Six months of business data reveal a consistent pattern in why some companies get found in local search and others don't.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leverage Local, a company providing local SEO services to more than 120 small businesses nationwide, today shared results from a review of client outcomes showing significant increases in phone calls, website clicks, and overall customer interactions. Their findings show that lack of online visibility comes down to a short list of factors, not including advertising budget, brand recognition, or even service quality.

Several factors were used consistently across the businesses reviewed: a complete and regularly updated Google Business Profile, content written for specific neighborhoods rather than a broad service area, content around trending topics in their industries, consistent business information across directories and listing sites, and active responses to customer reviews.

"Local search levels the playing field for many businesses," said Kyle McLean, Founder at Leverage Local. "You don't need an enterprise-level marketing budget to make it happen, either."

The data, drawn from documented case studies of local service businesses, highlights the impact of consistent use of those factors listed.

Among the results, Leverage Local points to a hair braiding salon, which saw monthly calls rise 1,600%, from six to 102, and website clicks up 522% over six months. A chiropractic practice grew calls 499%, from 84 to 503, while overall interactions climbed 445% to 1,735. A Los Angeles tattoo studio increased calls 379% and total interactions 378% in the same amount of time, and an Orlando wellness clinic recorded 324% more calls and 399% more website clicks.

“Most of the businesses we look at are good businesses that just have an incomplete digital footprint," said McLean. "Once the basics are in place and stay consistent, search engines tend to reward that.” The company says most clients see measurable movement within 90 days.

Full details on the businesses referenced, including before-and-after case studies, are published on Leverage Local's website. The company says it plans to continue tracking these patterns across its client base and will share updated findings as more data becomes available.

About Leverage Local

Leverage Local was founded out of its own team's frustration as small business owners trying to navigate local SEO that was expensive, confusing, and hard to trust. The company built a platform to make local search optimization simpler and more consistent, and today its team provides website design, Google Business Profile management, citation building, and content creation for small businesses across industries in home and professional services.

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