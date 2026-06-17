Law Enforcement Agencies launch joint Public Safety initiative near Jetport 

June 17, 2026

The Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office, New Mexico State Police and Sunland Park Police Department are launching a joint public safety initiative aimed at reducing criminal trespassing and unlawful shooting activity on private property surrounding the Doña Ana County International Jetport in Santa Teresa.

The operation combines public education and targeting enforcement efforts to address ongoing concerns from nearby residents and property owners regarding unauthorized access to private property, reckless firearm usage and incidents involving stray gunfire.

The initiative follows months of collaboration between law enforcement agencies, elected officials, community stakeholders and private landowners who have reported ongoing safety concerns in the area.

Beginning June 19, law enforcement personnel will conduct directed patrols during periods of historically high activity. The operation will focus on educating the public about New Mexico's criminal trespass laws, promoting responsible firearm use and enforcing violations when necessary.

Property owners participating in the initiative have formally authorized law enforcement officers to enforce criminal trespass laws on their behalf and have expressed their willingness to pursue prosecution against individuals found unlawfully entering their property.

"This is all about protecting our residents, respecting private property and ensuring overall public safety," Gloria Gameros, the Doña Ana County Commissioner representing District 2 said. "Property owners and families in this area have dealt with the dangers of unauthorized shooting activity for too long. Through education, collaboration and enforcement, we hope to prevent incidents before they occur and create a safer environment for everyone who lives, works and travels through the area."

As part of this initiative, the City of Sunland Park is installing two cameras at the Highway 136 entrance: a license plate reader and a surveillance camera. The project is funded and moving forward, with access available to the Sunland Park Police Department for investigative use.

"I strongly support responsible gun ownership and the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens. I also believe that every family deserves to feel safe in their own home. After several homes in the district I represent, District 6 for the City of Sunland Park, were struck by stray bullets, it became clear that this issue requires action. No family should have to live with the fear that a stray bullet could threaten the safety of their loved ones," Sunland Park Mayor Pro Tempore said. "The safety of our families is non-negotiable, and I will continue advocating for meaningful mitigation strategies until this ongoing public safety concern becomes a thing of the past."

"For too long, residents living near the Jetport have raised legitimate concerns about reckless shooting, criminal trespassing, and public safety. I appreciate the efforts of our law enforcement agencies, property owners, and community stakeholders who have worked together to address these issues," Representative Raymudo Lara said. "The safety of our residents and the protection of critical infrastructure like the Doña Ana County International Jetport must remain a priority, and this initiative is an important step in that direction."

Under New Mexico law, criminal trespass occurs when an individual knowingly enters or remains on private property where access has been denied, restricted or clearly posted. Violations may result in citations, arrest, criminal charges and potential civil liability.

Throughout the operation, deputies and officers will engage with individuals encountered in the area to educate them about applicable laws, identify lawful shooting locations and encourage responsible recreational firearm use.

Residents who witness criminal trespassing, reckless shooting activity or other suspicious behavior are encouraged to report it to law enforcement.

A news conference will be scheduled at a later date.