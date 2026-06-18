KNUTSON+CASEY SECURES $3 MILLION IN WRONGFUL DEATH CASE FOR FAMILY OF BICYCLIST KILLED BY DRIVER

Randall Knutson

Mankato Law Firm Achieves Full Justice for Grundman Family in Ramsey County Court

MANKATO, MN, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Knutson+Casey Law Firm is pleased to announce a landmark $3,000,000 settlement on behalf of the family of Vincent Grundman, a Minnesota man killed when he was struck by a motor vehicle while riding his bicycle on November 7, 2024, in Ramsey County, Minnesota. The settlement was approved by the Ramsey County District Court, Second Judicial District, in Case No. 62-CV-26-1459, and fully compensates the decedent's heirs for their devastating loss.

The Court approved the total settlement of $3,000,000, and the Knutson+Casey Law Firm, in a demonstration of its commitment to its clients, waived all firm costs of $27,127.15, ensuring the Grundman family received the maximum possible recovery.

Attorney Randall Knutson says, "This was a tragic and senseless loss for the Grundman family. Vincent was simply riding his bicycle, and doing nothing wrong, when his life was cut short by a negligent driver. Our firm is honored to have represented the family and to have secured a result that provides them meaningful financial security.”

Knutson+Casey has been voted Best Law Firm in Mankato, MN and Best Personal Injury Lawyers in Rochester, MN. These distinctions reflect the firm's unwavering dedication to its clients and its consistent record of achieving outstanding results in complex personal injury and wrongful death cases throughout Minnesota.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.