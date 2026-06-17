Attorney General Liz Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Agents Arrest Hammond Woman for Defrauding Medicaid Program of More Than $72,000

Attorney General Liz Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation agents arrested 56-year-old Shuna Singleton, of Carters Lane in Hammond, for defrauding the Medicaid program of approximately $72,442.58.

Special Agents assigned to the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI), the Criminal Investigative Division of the Louisiana Department of Justice, Office of the Attorney General, received a Medicaid fraud referral from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) regarding 56-year-old Shuna Singleton, of Carters Lane in Hammond.

During the investigation, Special Agents determined that Singleton repeatedly reported changes in household composition after being denied Medicaid benefits due to her husband's income. Records obtained during the investigation showed that when her husband's income was considered, Singleton was determined to be ineligible for benefits. Subsequent applications and renewals reflected that her husband was no longer reported as a household member, resulting in Medicaid eligibility and continued benefits.

LDH determined that had Singleton accurately reported her household composition and total household income, she would not have been eligible to receive Medicaid benefits from July 1, 2019, through July 31, 2025. As a result, Singleton unlawfully received Medicaid benefits totaling approximately $72,442.58.

Special Agents determined that Singleton knowingly concealed and failed to disclose material information regarding her marital status, household composition, and household income that affected her eligibility for Medicaid benefits administered by LDH. These actions resulted in violations of LRS 14:70.9, Government Benefit Fraud, and LRS 14:133, Filing or Maintaining False Public Records.

LBI agents subsequently obtained arrest warrants issued by the 19th Judicial District Court charging Singleton with:

LRS 14:70.9 – Government Benefit Fraud (2 counts)

LRS 14:133 – Filing or Maintaining False Public Records (2 counts)

"Government benefits are only for those who qualify for them. If you cheat the system, my office will hold you accountable," said Attorney General Liz Murrill.

On June 16, 2026, Singleton surrendered to LBI agents at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and was booked accordingly.

Singleton's bond information is unknown at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

*All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.