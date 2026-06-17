Attorney General Liz Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Agents Re-Arrest Chauvin Man for Producing and Distributing AI-Generated Child Sexual Abuse Material

Attorney General Liz Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Special Agents have re-arrested 43-year-old Joel Lyons Jr. of Northland Drive in Chauvin on additional charges of producing and distributing AI-generated child sexual abuse material.

Special Agents with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation received multiple Cybertips from NCMEC indicating Lyons Jr. distributed child sexual abuse material via social media applications. Agents ultimately obtained an arrest warrant for Lyons, and on April 28, 2026, Lyons was located in Galliano, Louisiana, placed under arrest, and booked into the South Lafourche Substation before being transferred and booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex.

Through further investigation, Special Agents located additional evidence that Lyons was in possession of child sexual abuse material, as well as engaged in the production and distribution of AI-Generated Child Sexual Abuse Material. Based on this, Special Agents obtained a second arrest warrant.

On June 16, 2026, Lyons, who was in custody at the Jerry L. Larpenter Criminal Justice Complex, was rebooked on additional charges.

Lyons Jr. is now facing those additional charges of:

5 counts - 14:73.13(B2) Unlawful Deepfakes (Distribution) - (Felony)

17 counts - 14:73.13(A) Unlawful Deepfakes (Production) - (Felony)

5 counts - 14:81.1(E)(5)(a) Child Sexual Abuse material (Under 13 years old) - (Felony)

Lyons Jr. is still facing charges from the April arrest which include:

20 Counts - RS 14:81.1E(5)(a) Child Sexual Abuse Material under the age of 13 (Distribution)

14 Counts - RS 14:89.3 Sexual Abuse of an Animal

This arrest was the result of the Orleans Metro ICAC Task Force.

The agencies that assisted on this investigation include the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

His bond currently sits at $75,000.





The investigation continues.





*All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.