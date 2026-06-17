Attorney General Murrill announces guilty verdicts in Orleans Parish Pursuit Case

Attorney General Liz Murrill announced that Harold Jerome and David Hall were found guilty on multiple charges following a bench trial last week before Judge Benedict Willard in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court.

The case stems from a September 2024 Louisiana State Police Troop NOLA pursuit in New Orleans. During the pursuit, Jerome crashed into an innocent motorist's vehicle, causing it to overturn and injuring the victim. Both defendants were subsequently arrested.





Following the incident, Jerome made an Instagram post that went viral in which he bragged about posting a six-figure bond.





The victim traveled from out of state to testify at trial and remained in court to provide a victim impact statement.





Harold Jerome was found guilty of:

Aggravated Flight from an Officer

Illegal Carrying of a Firearm During a Crime of Violence

Hit and Run Driving

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Negligent Injuring

Simple Possession of Marijuana

David Hall was found guilty of:

Resisting an Officer

Misdemeanor Illegal Carrying of a Weapon

Simple Possession of Marijuana

Both defendants were remanded after the verdict.





"An innocent bystander was injured because these criminals chose to flee from law enforcement. Criminals who endanger the public and put innocent lives at risk will be held fully accountable. I'm grateful to our prosecutors and to Louisiana State Police Troop NOLA for their outstanding work on this case," said Attorney General Liz Murrill.





Assistant Attorneys General Paul Lambert and Adam Kwentua prosecuted the case on behalf of AG Liz Murrill and the Louisiana Department of Justice.





Harold Jerome is looking at a mandatory minimum of 5 years.





Hall was only convicted of misdemeanor offenses, so he only faces possibly up to 6 months Orleans Parish Prison.





Sentencing was set for this past Monday but has been postponed. Judge Benedict Willard has now set sentencing for both defendants for June 30.





Harold Jerome (above)





David Hall (above)