UPPER SADDLE RIVER, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Faith Meets Fire OFMB 's Moving Forward Dance Mix Hits Number Seven on the Apple iTunes EDM Chart Our Father's Music Business, LLC is thrilled to announce that the new OFMB single, Moving Forward Dance Mix, has climbed all the way to number seven on the Apple iTunes EDM Chart. Released on May 29, 2026, the track wasted no time making its presence felt, and DJs all across the world are now spinning it in clubs, on the airwaves, and everywhere people gather to dance.Moving Forward Dance Mix exudes pure fire energy with a passion for Jesus. It is the rare track that gets bodies moving while lifting spirits at the same time, proving once again that music rooted in faith can hold its own on any dance floor in the world.OFMB is a Jamaican American group based in the New York City area, in Bergen County, New Jersey. The group is committed to spreading the positive and uplifting message of Jesus Christ worldwide, and Moving Forward Dance Mix is the latest chapter in that mission.The OFMB band features Wayne Wilkins on bass guitar and lead guitar, Mack Brandon on keyboards, Eldon Simms on drums, and Tennyson Walters on acoustic guitar, who also serves as songwriter and producer. The Katalys Crew Singers provide background vocals that bring the track to life.Behind the boards, the talent runs just as deep. The original track recording engineers are David Kowalski and Andrew Milea, with Kowalski also handling mixing and mastering duties on the original. The single was remixed by Alvin Anthony and mastered by Tim Boyce, giving the dance mix its unstoppable momentum.Combined, the musicians and engineers behind Moving Forward have contributed to songs that have generated Gold, Platinum, and Multi Platinum record sales and earned billions of streams. The Moving Forward team also includes major award nominees and winners, including Grammy and Emmy honorees, making this single a true meeting of world class talent united by a higher purpose.Moving Forward Dance Mix is available now on all major platforms, including Apple iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Tidal, Deezer, and Audiomack. Stream it, share it, and keep moving forward.For more information, visit WWW.OFMB.COM and WWW.REGGAEFORCHRIST.COM

Moving Forward Dance Mix

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