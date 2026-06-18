As Executive Job Searches Grow More Competitive, Midwest Firm Rebrands as Executive Waypoint™

Executive Waypoint™ Co-Founders Janice Burch & Barry Breit, in business for 12+ years supporting executive leaders to prepare for pivotal career and leadership decisions. www.executivewaypoint.com

New Name Reflects 12+ Years of Advising Senior Leaders on Positioning, Career Transitions, Board Opportunities, Consulting Paths, and Outreach

We help senior leaders articulate the impact they bring to organizations and stand out in an increasingly competitive executive marketplace with a narrative that clearly communicates their value.” — Barry Breit, Co-Founder, Executive Waypoint

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As senior leaders face a more competitive and less predictable executive job search market, a 12+ year old Wisconsin-based career services firm has announced a rebrand to Executive Waypoint ™. The new name reflects the firm’s expanded role helping executives identify and articulate their value, refine their positioning, and compete more effectively for leadership opportunities.The announcement comes at a time when the broader employment market is showing signs of strain. According to Challenger, Gray & Christmas, U.S.-based employers announced 108,435 job cuts in January 2026, the highest January total since 2009. The same report found that employers announced just 5,306 hiring plans in January, the lowest January total since Challenger began tracking hiring plans in 2009."For senior executives, the challenge is not only a tighter market," said Executive Waypoint Co-Founder Janice Burch. "Leadership opportunities are increasingly influenced through referrals, direct introductions, and strategic conversations before roles are publicly posted. That shift has made positioning, messaging, and targeted outreach more important for leaders pursuing corporate roles, board seats, consulting engagements, fractional opportunities, or other career moves."The new name was shaped in part by years of client feedback , according to Burch. As the firm’s work expanded beyond resumes and LinkedIn profiles into executive positioning, strategic outreach, board candidacy preparation, consulting and fractional launch strategy, interview preparation, and broader career advisory, Burch and her business partner Barry Breit recognized that the previous name no longer reflected the full scope of support clients were receiving.“For years, clients told us the name Pro Resume Center did not capture the depth of what we do,” said Breit. “Our work has always gone far beyond documents. Those materials are the outcome of the positioning work that comes first. We help senior leaders articulate the impact they bring to organizations and stand out in an increasingly competitive executive marketplace with a narrative that clearly communicates their value.”Founded more than 12 years ago, the firm initially served professionals across multiple career stages before narrowing its focus to senior directors, vice presidents, C-suite executives, founders, board candidates, and other high-level leaders navigating pivotal career moments. The company’s client base now spans coast to coast, with select international engagements, and much of its growth has been driven by referrals and repeat clients.Executive Waypoint provides executive brand development, career strategy advisory, leadership positioning, interview preparation, corporate outplacement services and communication workshops.Executive Waypoint will continue operating virtually serving clients nationwide and across EU and APAC under the new brand. Learn more at www.ExecutiveWaypoint.com About Executive WaypointExecutive Waypoint™ advises senior leaders navigating career transitions, executive advancement, board opportunities, consulting and fractional pathways, and broader leadership positioning. The firm works with directors, vice presidents, C-suite executives, founders, and board-facing leaders to strengthen positioning, articulate impact, and pursue leadership opportunities through stronger messaging, narrative development, and strategic outreach. Executive Waypoint builds on more than 12 years of executive advisory work previously delivered under the Pro Resume Center name.

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