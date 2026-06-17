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Acting Governor Monique Limón signs legislation 6.17.26

These bills help modernize local government operations, reduce administrative burdens, and help conserve taxpayer resources. I am honored to sign these bills as Acting Governor and I thank the authors for their work on these policies that support the function of local government.

Acting Governor Monique Limón

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Acting Governor Monique Limón signs legislation 6.17.26

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