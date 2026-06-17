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Governor Gavin Newsom and Acting Governor Monique Limón honor fallen personnel killed in Edwards Air Force Base crash

We join the country in mourning the loss of these eight brave Americans. Their service, dedication, and commitment to our nation’s defense will not be forgotten. As we grieve this tragedy, we honor their lives, their contributions to our country, and the families, friends, colleagues, and communities who now carry this profound sorrow. California stands with the men and women of Edwards Air Force Base, the United States Air Force, and all those affected by this devastating accident.

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Governor Gavin Newsom and Acting Governor Monique Limón honor fallen personnel killed in Edwards Air Force Base crash

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