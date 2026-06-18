The Guardian Group, LLC announces Fellowship Trained and Board Certified Psychiatrist: Natasha Thrower, MD, QME

Dr. Natasha Thrower has joined The Guardian Group as a Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME) with exam locations in California in the specialty of Psychiatry.

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Natasha Thrower, MD is a triple board certified psychiatrist, and is fellowship trained at the Baylor College of Medicine and UC Davis Forensic Psychiatry Fellowship. She brings clinical expertise in the evaluation and treatment of developmental, behavioral, and complex psychiatric disorders across the lifespan, with additional specialization in forensic psychiatry, including violence risk assessment, correctional psychiatry, and medico-legal evaluations, to her role as a Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME).As a member of The Guardian Group , Dr. Thrower’s QME Evaluation and Report process will be focused on the following:● Concise Reporting● Fair and Objective Analysis● Explanatory in the areas of Apportionment and Causation● Conclusions that are Medical Evidence Based● Timely Classification of MMIShe has registered QME exam location with The Guardian Group in the following locations:● Anaheim● Whittier● Simi Valley● Victorville● Sylmar● Huntington● Perris● Compton● Fremont● Los AngelesDr. Thrower completed her Psychiatry Residency at Harvard Longwood in Boston, where she trained across diverse clinical settings including emergency, inpatient, outpatient, and forensic psychiatry. She earned her Doctor of Medicine from the University of California, Davis School of Medicine after completing her undergraduate studies in Integrative Biology at the University of California, Berkeley. She went on to pursue fellowship training at Baylor College of Medicine and at UC Davis, further strengthening her expertise in youth mental health and medico‑legal psychiatry.Dr. Thrower is an accomplished author and speaker, having published peer‑reviewed articles and book chapters on topics such as suicide risk, stimulant‑induced sleep disorders, and wellness medicine. She has presented nationally at the American Academy of Psychiatry and the Law on subjects including marijuana use and violence risk, work‑life balance in forensic psychiatry, and digital‑age challenges in youth psychiatry.The Guardian Group is a leader in Qualified Medical Evaluations and SIBTF cases in the State of California and the evaluator of choice for attorneys, claims adjusters and injured workers who seek a just and timely resolution.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.