The Guardian Group, LLC Announces Fellowship Trained Psychiatrist: Thanh Nguyen, MD, QME

Dr. Thanh Nguyen has joined The Guardian Group as a Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME) with exam locations in California in the specialty of Psychiatry.

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thanh Nguyen, MD is a board‑certified psychiatrist and Fellowship‑trained at the National Capital Consortium. He brings clinical expertise in trauma‑informed care, military and operational psychiatry, psychotherapy (including CBT and exposure therapies), and medication management, with experience treating PTSD, anxiety, depression, ADHD, autism spectrum disorders, and behavioral conditions, to his role as a Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME).As a member of The Guardian Group , Dr. Nguyen’s QME Evaluation and Report process will be focused on the following:● Concise Reporting● Fair and Objective Analysis● Explanatory in the areas of Apportionment and Causation● Conclusions that are Medical Evidence Based● Timely Classification of MMIHe has registered QME exam location with The Guardian Group in the following locations:● San Bernardino● Hesperia● Burbank● Anaheim● Compton● Bakersfield● Riverside● Oceanside● Westminster● FresnoDr. Nguyen completed his Psychiatry Residency and fellowship training at the National Capital Consortium in Bethesda, Maryland. He earned his Doctor of Medicine and Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences from the University of Minnesota, contributing to DNA repair research during his undergraduate years. His background reflects a strong foundation in interdisciplinary care, leadership, and military service as a Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Navy Medical Corps.Dr. Nguyen has contributed to psychiatric research and policy, with publications in peer‑reviewed journals and national conference presentations on topics such as athlete mental health, nutrition psychiatry, and catatonia. He is an active member of the American Psychiatric Association and the Society of Uniformed Services Psychiatry, and has received multiple honors including Top Doctors Recognition (2024) and military commendation medals. Multilingual in English and Vietnamese, he also applies his skills in programming and digital innovation to advance psychiatric education and care.The Guardian Group is a leader in Qualified Medical Evaluations and SIBTF cases in the State of California and the evaluator of choice for attorneys, claims adjusters and injured workers who seek a just and timely resolution.

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