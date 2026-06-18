Durkin Entertainment Presents ECOLUXE "Best Father's Day Gifts" 2026

ECOLUXE "Best Father's Day Gifts" featured on ABC4 Dominion Watch by Wasson Watch NEVR LOOZ C2-Utility Golf Bag

Curated products all Dads will Love!

These are gifts your Dad will cherish and actually use” — Debbie Durkin, Durkin Entertainment

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles-based veteran producer Debbie Durkin has spent years at the intersection of sustainability, luxury, pop culture, and American craftsmanship — curating products that earn a place in a life well-lived. The annual ECOLUXE Father’s Day edit is exactly that: purposeful gifts for the man who deserves more than a last-minute decision. Every pick below was featured on ABC4’s Good Things Utah. Every one of them is worth it.The Golf Bag That Changes Everything: NEVR LOOZ C2-UtilityFor a century, golfers have tolerated the same problem: clubs clanking, tangling, and disappearing to the bottom of the bag. The NEVR LOOZ C2-Utility Golf Bag ends that. Its patented Individual ClubClip™ System holds every club in its own dedicated slot — no clutter, no rattling, no searching. This is the first genuine innovation in golf bag design in 100 years, and it shows. The bag itself is built for players who take the game seriously. Eighteen pockets — more than any bag currently on the market — dual putter pods for quick access, jumbo grip compatibility, and a lightweight internal frame that protects clubs and gear through every round. The removable EXOSKIN™ outer cover can be swapped in seconds for an entirely different look. Assembled and shipped in the USA with a one-year limited warranty. Father’s Day Special at nevrlooz.com.The Wallet Dad Will Actually Use: Bull Guard BifoldA wallet that holds up to daily life, protects what matters, and doesn’t fall apart after six months — that’s one of them. The Bull Guard Bifold is made from premium top-grain leather, built with RFID-blocking technology to keep card data secure, and designed with thumb-access card slots and a clear ID window for fast, frictionless reach. It carries everything — cards, cash, ID, the daily essentials — without the bulk. It works at a job site, a board meeting, or a dinner reservation. Classic bifold size, rugged enough for outdoor carry, refined enough for the rest at my-bullguard.com.The Watch Built for a Life Well-Lived: Wasson Dominion Dive WatchTexas-based Wasson Watch was founded by Marine Corps veteran Paul Brown — a man who served in intelligence, deployed to Iraq, and builds timepieces that carry purposeful values. Every Wasson watch is etched on the back with a Bible verse reference, and the backwards flag on the dial pays tribute to the US armed forces, who wear the flag in that orientation on their right shoulder to show they’re running toward the fight.The Dominion Dive Watch is not a purchase. It’s an heirloom. Swiss ETA 2824-2 automatic movement, sapphire crystal, 316L stainless steel case and bracelet, a rotating bezel with carbon fiber insert, and a luminous dial that reads clearly at a glance. Water resistant to 300 meters — 1,000 feet. Available in black or blue dial, assembled in the USA. Each watch comes with a leather tool roll made in Texas, a bracelet adjustment tool, and an extra nylon strap at wassonwatch.com.A Limited Edition Worth Having: Wasson 250th Anniversary Field Watch: With America’s 250th anniversary approaching, Wasson Watch has created a special edition field watch available on a first-come, first-served basis. The full-color US flag anchors the dial, with a commemorative inscription etched on the back. It comes with both a green nylon strap and a red, white, and blue nylon strap — built for the moment, meant to be kept. Two options: a quartz version and a Swiss automatic available in black, blue, or white. 100M water resistant at Wasson Watch.comThe Body Data Dad Didn’t Know Was Needed: RENPHO MorphoScan NovaRENPHO has built a following of over 18 million users worldwide for one reason: it brings clinical-grade health data home, without the clinical-grade price tag. The MorphoScan Nova is their most advanced offering — an 8-electrode smart body composition scale that goes far beyond weight.Fifty-plus body metrics available directly through the RENPHO Health app: body fat percentage, visceral fat, metabolic age, bone mass, BMR, water percentage, and more. What sets it apart is segmental analysis — it breaks down fat and muscle distribution per limb, each arm, each leg, and the trunk individually. Trusted by hundreds of clinics, it generates a full printable health report from a single weigh-in.For the dad who’s working on health, or the one who just wants to know the numbers — this is the gift that gives back every morning at renpho.com.Rest, Reimagined: RENPHO x Headspace Eyeris Zen Eye Massager: This one is for the Dad who never slows down — and probably should. The Eyeris Zen is a collaboration between RENPHO and Headspace, combining a heated compression eye massager with built-in guided meditations and soundscapes. No phone required. No friction. Three heat levels. Three massage modes. Targets eye strain, puffiness, dryness, and temple tension. Ultra-quiet and lightweight, it works on a couch, a plane, or anywhere else Dad finally decides to stop moving for twenty minutes. Every Eyeris Zen includes a complimentary Headspace Premium trial via QR code at renpho.com.To connect your brand with celebrities and wide media exposure through Durkin Entertainment, contact Debbie at debbie@durkinentertainment.com or @producerdeb

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