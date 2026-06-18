The Guardian Group, LLC announces Fellowship Trained Surgeon: Gary L. Schmidt, MD, QME

Gary L. Schmidt has joined The Guardian Group as a Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME) with exam locations in California in the specialty of Orthopaedic Surgery.

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- - Gary L. Schmidt, MD is a board‑certified Orthopaedic Surgeon and Fellowship trained in Spine Surgery at the Charlotte Spine Center in North Carolina. He brings extensive expertise in orthopaedic spine surgery, including the treatment of degenerative spine disease, spinal trauma, and chronic spine-related pain using both surgical and minimally invasive techniques, to his role as a Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME).As a member of The Guardian Group , Dr Schmidt’s QME Evaluation and Report process will be focused on the following:● Concise Reporting● Fair and Objective Analysis● Explanatory in the areas of Apportionment and Causation● Conclusions that are Medical Evidence Based● Timely Classification of MMIHe has registered QME exam location with The Guardian Group in the following locations:● Delano● Hanford● Selma● Yuba City● Madera● Placerville● Citrus Heights● Sacramento● Merced● PortervilleDr. Gary Schmidt completed his orthopaedic surgery residency in Western Pennsylvania and advanced his training through a spine surgery fellowship at OrthoCarolina in Charlotte, North Carolina. He earned his Medical Degree through an accelerated program at The Pennsylvania State University after completing his undergraduate studies at The Pennsylvania State University Schreyer Honors College. His background reflects a strong foundation in surgical excellence, subspecialty spine care, and clinical leadership.Dr. Schmidt has contributed extensively to orthopaedic and spine care in both surgical and non‑surgical settings, with a primary focus on spinal conditions and complex musculoskeletal disorders. He has significant experience in performing independent medical evaluations and expert reviews, with an emphasis on delivering objective, evidence‑based assessments to support accurate diagnosis and appropriate care planning.He has authored numerous peer‑reviewed publications covering topics such as spine surgery, trauma, biomechanics, sacroiliac joint pathology, and chronic pain management. In addition, he is actively involved in medical education, having trained and mentored dozens of orthopaedic students and residents, and continues to contribute to clinical excellence and leadership within his field.The Guardian Group is a leader in Qualified Medical Evaluations and SIBTF cases in the State of California and the evaluator of choice for attorneys, claims adjusters and injured workers who seek a just and timely resolution.

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