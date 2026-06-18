Avaans Media Opens Fall 2026 PR Sprints for Consumer Brands Racing to Build AI-Era Credibility

With AI now influencing nearly half of all consumer purchase decisions, award-winning boutique PR agency launches its most comprehensive PR package yet .

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avaans Media, the Los Angeles-based boutique PR agency recognized with three consecutive Inc. Magazine Power Partner Awards, today announced the opening of its Fall 2026 PR Sprints for consumer product brands. The agency will accept just 10 clients for the critical fourth quarter cycle. The enrollment deadline is Aug. 17, 2026.PR Sprints are 90-day public relations and media campaigns for consumer brands across CPG, consumer electronics, health and wellness, food and beverage, natural products, beauty, home goods, and DTC. Each Sprint includes guaranteed branded placement in national editorial, AI visibility reporting across platforms including Claude, Perplexity, and Gemini, and category exclusivity that locks out direct competitors for the full campaign window.Two new additions define this year's program. For the first time, Avaans Media works directly with digital agencies and SEO agencies as referral and white-label partners, extending the Sprint program to their clients as a complementary earned media layer. The agency also introduces a proprietary ROI projection model, walked through with prospective clients on a one-on-one assessment call before they commit to anything.The timing reflects a structural shift in how consumers find products:-Nearly half of U.S. adults, 47 percent, now use AI to help make a purchase decision, up from roughly 20 percent a year earlier (Eight Oh Two, November 2025).-More than one-third start their search with an AI tool rather than a traditional search engine, and 47 percent say AI influences which brands they trust. For consumer brands that have built their visibility through owned platforms, that shift is a problem.-Research from Muck Rack, analyzing more than one million AI citations, found that 94 percent came from non-paid, non-brand-owned sources, with earned media accounting for 82 percent of all citations (Muck Rack, December 2025).“The rules changed and a lot of consumer brands haven’t caught up yet. Platforms charge more every year, algorithms shift without warning, and now AI search is replacing traditional product discovery for millions of shoppers. Brands that don’t have third-party editorial coverage working for them don’t just lose visibility in Google — they don’t exist in the AI results that are increasingly the first place consumers look. That’s what PR Sprints are built to fix." said Tara Coomans, Founder of Avaans MediaThe e-commerce and DTC implications are particularly acute. Traffic from generative AI sources to U.S. retail sites grew 4,700 percent year over year, according to Adobe’s analysis of more than one trillion visits (Adobe, 2025). But that traffic rewards brands with editorial credibility AI systems already recognize. A controlled study found that distributing content through third-party news outlets produced a 239 percent median lift in AI search visibility, with some campaigns reaching 325 percent because AI systems are trained to recognize the same credibility signals editors always have (Stacker + Scrunch, December 2025). A brand publishing about itself is self-interested. A respected publication covering that brand is a genuine signal.Avaans Media’s PR Sprint results reflect that dynamic. A home goods client achieved 41 pieces of coverage, 10.5 million impressions, and 3X ROI in a single 90-day campaign. A CPG product launch produced 27 pieces of coverage and 8 million in audience reach in eight weeks, with 46 percent of placements including the brand name in the headline. Beyond AI visibility, earned media converts 10 to 50 percent better than advertising, and lifts paid ad performance by an average of 20 percent for consumers who have seen prior editorial coverage, per Nielsen.Sprints come in three tiers Silver, Gold, and Platinum structured to match a brand’s growth stage and campaign goals. All tiers include category exclusivity. Digital agencies and SEO agencies interested in adding PR for their clients can inquire through the same assessment process.With only 10 client spots available and an enrollment deadline of Aug. 17, 2026, category availability will close quickly. Consumer brands and agency partners can request an assessment at avaansmedia.com. About Avaans MediaAvaans Media is a boutique PR agency based in Los Angeles, California, specializing in earned media strategy for consumer product brands, emerging industries, and regulated categories. Founded in 2008 by Tara Coomans, the agency serves clients from startup through IPO with a 100 percent executive-level team. Avaans Media has earned three consecutive Inc. Magazine Power Partner Awards (2023, 2024, 2025) and is recognized as a top boutique PR firm in Los Angeles by Clutch. The agency is home to PR Sprints, high-impact 90-day consumer product PR campaigns built for measurable ROI.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.