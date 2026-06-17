2027 Waste, Litter, and Scrap Tire grant applications accepted June 24 through August 5

Grant applications for the Nebraska Department of Water, Energy, and Environment (DWEE) 2027 Waste Reduction and Recycling Incentive, Litter Reduction and Recycling, and Scrap Tire programs can be submitted between June 24 and August 5, 2026 (4:00 p.m. CST).

The grant term will be January 1 through December 31, 2027. Funding decisions are expected to be announced in December 2026. Available funding is anticipated to be approximately $4 million for Waste grants and $3 million for Litter grants with a maximum award of $500,000 per entity.

DWEE has a grant application guidance document to aid grant applicants in the preparation of an application. Major updates, general information, grant funding priorities for the 2027 Grant Year and a technical guide with instruction on how to use the Waste and Litter grant application software are also available online.

The application can be accessed through an online application portal.

Eligible grant projects include, but are not limited to:

Waste Reduction and Recycling Incentive Grants:

Household hazardous waste, electronic waste, and pharmaceutical collection events

School chemical cleanouts

Market development for recycled materials

Recycling systems and equipment – Equipment used in integrated solid waste programs and projects, such as balers, shredders, densifiers, and trucks/trailers to collect recyclables

Food and yard waste composting – brush chippers, tub grinders, compost turners, and compost screens

Deconstruction of abandoned buildings owned by the city/county (available to cities of the first class, cities of the second class, villages, and counties of 5,000 or fewer in population)



Litter Reduction and Recycling Grants:

Public Education – funding to promote recycling and litter reduction awareness through educational activities and programs

Cleanup – funding for cleanup activities on public spaces and roadways

Recycling – funding for equipment and operating expenses



Scrap Tire Grants:

100% reimbursement of the cost of scrap tire cleanup events (political subdivisions, only)

50% reimbursement of crumb rubber for rubber modified asphalt, manufacturing, landscaping, or playground mulch

25% reimbursement of mats or tiles for playgrounds, poured-in-place playground surfaces, athletic tracks, and artificial turf football, soccer, and baseball fields

50% reimbursement of capital costs for processing, manufacturing, collection, and transporting scrap tires

Cost-sharing for civil engineering uses ($20/ton)



For more information, or to discuss a project contact:

Email: dwee.wastegrants@nebraska.gov

Phone: 402-471-2186

Web site: dwee.nebraska.gov