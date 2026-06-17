Fighting for an Arizona We Can Afford: Senate Democrats Celebrate Key Legislative Wins

PHOENIX – After months of fighting for Arizona families and negotiating until the final hours of the legislative session, Arizona Senate Democrats secured major victories. Despite serving in a divided government, Senate Democrats remained focused on delivering results while standing in the way of harmful legislation that threatened Arizona communities.

"We entered this session with a clear mission: fight for an Arizona families can afford," said Senate Democratic Leader Priya Sundareshan. "Even when faced with attacks on our values and relentless efforts to divide our communities, we remained focused on lowering costs, protecting healthcare, defending voting rights, and standing up for everyday Arizonans. We fought, we negotiated, and we delivered."

That commitment translated into major victories for working families, including a three-year moratorium on new data center tax giveaways, the largest in the nation, helping protect ratepayers from rising utility costs. Democrats also preserved healthcare coverage for approximately 40,000 Arizonans through AHCCCS, protected SNAP benefits for families facing high grocery prices, and secured a clean fix to Arizona's primary election timeline without restricting voter access.

"Every one of these fights was about protecting our communities and making sure everyday people had someone standing up for them at the Capitol," said Senate Democratic Assistant Leader Catherine Miranda. "When we listen to the people we represent and refuse to back down, we can stop harmful policies and deliver meaningful progress."

Throughout the session, Senate Democrats also worked alongside community organizations to stop legislation that would have allowed ICE at polling locations and tirelessly fought back against efforts to eliminate the Protect Education Act, attack educators and local school leaders, and advance divisive culture-war policies targeting students, parents, and LGBTQ+ Arizonans.

"Democrats proved that governing means finding solutions, not creating distractions," said Sen. Rosanna Gabaldon. "While others chose political theater, we stayed focused on affordability, healthcare, public education, and ensuring Arizona families have the opportunity to succeed."

As the Legislature adjourns, longtime lawmaker Sen. Lela Alston reflected on the values that have guided her decades of public service and the work she hopes will continue.

"My hope is that the progress we've made supporting kinship caregivers and advocating for Arizona's seniors continues long after my retirement," Alston said. "The work of public service never truly ends, and I know there will continue to be leaders who fight to ensure every family, and every senior can live with dignity and security."

While Republicans continued to prioritize culture wars, attacks on reproductive freedom, and giveaways for powerful interests, Senate Democrats remained committed to an agenda centered on affordability and opportunity.