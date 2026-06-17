AG Wilson Announces Settlement in OhioHealth Antitrust Case

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office and U.S. Department of Justice have reached a proposed settlement with OhioHealth to stop the healthcare system from enforcing contract terms that limit how insurers can help patients find lower-cost care.

“Healthcare works best when patients have clear choices and honest information,” said Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson. “This settlement promotes fairness and creates a better system for everyone.”

The proposed settlement, filed today in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, resolves allegations that OhioHealth used its market power to require insurers to accept contract terms that restricted competition in central Ohio.

The lawsuit, filed in February, maintained that OhioHealth prevented insurers from:

Sharing information with patients about the cost or availability of alternate healthcare providers.

Encouraging patients to choose lower-cost providers for comparable care.

According to the lawsuit, those restrictions made it harder for patients to compare healthcare options and reduced competition among providers.

Under the proposed settlement, OhioHealth will be prohibited from:

Enforcing contract provisions that limit insurers from sharing price or other information with patients that could influence their choice of providers.

Restricting insurers from encouraging patients to seek care from lower-cost providers.

OhioHealth also must notify insurers that any such provisions are no longer valid and take steps to ensure compliance with the agreement.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Hannah Hundley: 614-906-9113

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