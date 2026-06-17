Howard Brown & Sons Auto Body Joins Culver City Chamber of Commerce, Continuing 50+ Years of Service to West LA Drivers

Culver City auto body shop

Top-rated family-owned collision repair shop serving Culver City and greater West LA area expands community involvement through Culver City Chamber membership.

CULVER CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Howard Brown & Sons Auto Body , a family-owned collision repair and auto body shop serving Culver City and the greater West Los Angeles area since 1972, is proud to announce its membership as a Culver City Chamber of Commerce member . The membership reflects the company's continued commitment to supporting local businesses, strengthening community relationships, and serving drivers throughout Culver City and the Westside community.Founded by Howard and Mary Brown in 1972, Howard Brown & Sons Auto Body has spent more than five decades helping local drivers navigate everything from minor fender benders to major collision repairs. Today, the business remains family-owned and operated, with third-generation leadership continuing the values of honesty, craftsmanship, and personal service that have defined the company since its founding.Strengthening Local Connections Across the WestsideFor more than 50 years, Howard Brown & Sons Auto Body has built its reputation on long-term relationships with customers, local businesses, insurance professionals, and automotive partners throughout Culver City, Santa Monica, Brentwood, Westwood, and surrounding West LA communities.Joining the Culver City Chamber of Commerce represents a natural extension of that community-focused approach."As a family-owned business, we believe strong communities are built through relationships and trust," said Craig Brown of Howard Brown & Sons Auto Body. "Joining the Culver City Chamber of Commerce allows us to connect with fellow business owners, support local economic growth, and continue building the relationships that have helped sustain our business for more than five decades."Serving Local Drivers With OEM-Quality Collision RepairHoward Brown & Sons Auto Body specializes in collision repair, auto body repair, paint refinishing, frame repair, and insurance claim assistance. The shop utilizes OEM parts, advanced repair equipment, and manufacturer-recommended repair procedures to help restore vehicles to pre-accident condition.Known for quality workmanship, honesty, and transparent communication, the company works with all major insurance carriers while helping customers understand their right to choose where their vehicle is repaired.With BMW-certified technicians and I-CAR Platinum-certified professionals on staff, Howard Brown & Sons Auto Body repairs BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Porsche, Lexus, and other popular makes and models, delivering the same attention to detail whether repairing a luxury vehicle or a daily driver.Why the Culver City Chamber of CommerceThe Culver City Chamber of Commerce brings together local businesses, community leaders, and organizations committed to supporting economic growth and strengthening the area's business community.For Howard Brown & Sons Auto Body, Chamber membership creates additional opportunities to engage with local businesses, support community initiatives, and remain actively involved in the neighborhoods that have supported the company for generations.Areas ServedHoward Brown & Sons Auto Body serves drivers throughout West Los Angeles, Culver City, Santa Monica, Brentwood, Pacific Palisades, Beverly Hills, Century City, Westwood, Marina del Rey, and surrounding communities.Drivers seeking Culver City auto body repair , paint repair, or insurance claim assistance can learn more by contacting Howard Brown & Sons Auto Body directly.About Howard Brown & Sons Auto BodyHoward Brown & Sons Auto Body is a family-owned and operated collision repair facility serving West Los Angeles and surrounding communities since 1972. Specializing in collision repair, auto body repair, paint refinishing, insurance claim assistance, and BMW collision repair, the company is known for its commitment to quality workmanship, transparency, and long-term customer relationships.

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