Nationally Respected Attorney Tina M. Patterson Earns Esteemed Martindale-Hubbell Silver Client Champion Award

Attorney Tina M. Patterson is the Principal Attorney of Patterson Justice Counsel, PLLC, headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, where she advises clients in complex legal matters including property rights, business structuring, asset protection, and high-stakes litigation. Attorney Tina M. Patterson has been awarded by Martindale-Hubbell, the 150 year old company recognized as the gold standard in attorney ratings, with the Silver Client Champion award, which recognizes attorneys for their commitment to the best in client service. PuLSE President and General Counsel Tina M. Patterson delivered Welcome Remarks at The Institute's recent Women's Business Leadership Forum in Honor of Women's History Month.

Prestigious accolade reflects an unwavering commitment to exceptional client service, standing as a testament to rigorous legal execution and trusted advocacy.

The trust my clients have placed in me to protect their most valuable legal matters exceeds all. I am honored to receive this Client Champion Award for commitment to the best in client service.” — Tina M. Patterson, Esq.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patterson Justice Counsel, PLLC is proud to announce that its Principal Attorney, Tina M. Patterson, has been awarded the elite 𝑺𝒊𝒍𝒗𝒆𝒓 𝑪𝒍𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝑪𝒉𝒂𝒎𝒑𝒊𝒐𝒏 award by Martindale-Hubbell.

Martindale-Hubbell is a 150-year-old institution widely recognized as the gold standard in attorney ratings. This prestigious accolade directly reflects an unwavering commitment to exceptional client service, standing as a testament to rigorous legal execution and trusted advocacy.



𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐁𝐨𝐭𝐭𝐨𝐦 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞

In an increasingly complex regulatory and commercial landscape, sophisticated corporate clients require counsel that blends academic rigor with aggressive courtroom execution. Patterson Justice Counsel delivers high-stakes legal solutions designed to mitigate risk and protect the corporate bottom line. Principal Attorney Patterson regularly advises corporate, institutional, and private clients on high-stakes legal matters, including:

• Property Rights: Navigating complex real estate, land use, and asset ownership challenges.

• Business Structuring: Designing resilient corporate frameworks for sustainable growth and compliance.

• Asset Protection Planning: Protecting multi-generational wealth and ensuring seamless leadership succession.

• High-Stakes Litigation: Delivering bold, strategy-driven courtroom representation in high-value disputes.



“The trust my clients have placed in me to protect their most valuable and private legal matters exceeds all else. To that effect, I am honored to receive this Client Champion Award for commitment to the best in client service,” noted Attorney Patterson.



𝐀 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩

Beyond private practice, Attorney Patterson serves as the President and General Counsel of The PuLSE Institute, a nationally respected think tank dedicated to economic justice and public policy. In this capacity, Counsel Patterson spearheads regulatory strategy, corporate governance, and long-term institutional growth.



Patterson’s dual mastery of private corporate defense and macro-level public policy ensures that clients receive unmatched strategic foresight. The firm's proprietary legal frameworks and notable public advocacy have been cited in premier law journals, including Georgetown Law, and recognized at the highest levels of public and institutional leadership.

“Clients are the lifeblood of our business, as without their satisfaction, we could not survive,” stated Attorney Patterson. “I am grateful to have served such amazing clients over the years, achieving great solutions for them, while gaining national recognition for my work.” Patterson concluded, "This Client Champion Award is a testament to our dedication to provide the highest quality legal services while ensuring client respect and strengthening client relationships, which has enabled us to successfully pursue client results."



𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐉𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐥, 𝐏𝐋𝐋𝐂

Patterson Justice Counsel, PLLC is a premium law firm providing sophisticated legal counsel and high-stakes litigation services. The firm is dedicated to protecting client assets, structuring resilient business operations, and delivering elite advocacy that secures favorable outcomes in complex legal environments.

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