On Demand Luxe Surpasses Landmark Sales Milestone as Demand for Rare Timepieces Accelerates

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Demand Luxe , the Miami-headquartered international dealer of rare and investment-grade luxury timepieces, today announced that it has surpassed a record $132M in total transacted value, capping its strongest period of growth since the company was founded in 2016. The milestone, reached in Oct 2024 – June 2026, reflects 220% year over year revenue growth and a total market reach now spanning 140 B2B clients in over 12 countries, as collectors and investors increasingly turn to the firm for immediate access to the world's most sought-after watches.A Record Period of GrowthThe milestone marks an inflection point for On Demand Luxe, which has built its reputation on sourcing coveted references, from Rolex and Patek Philippe to Audemars Piguet and Richard Mille, that competitors are often unable to secure. Over the 18 month period, the company recorded 220% growth, driven by rising transactional volume, expanding margins, and a scalable operating model purpose-built for the high-value secondary watch sector.“Reaching this milestone is a direct reflection of the trust our clients place in us,” said David Simmons, Founder of On Demand Luxe. “We set a challenge the day we opened our doors: to find any watch, faster, and at the best price. Crossing our June milestone tells us that promise is resonating on a global scale, and we are only getting started.”A Curated Boutique for Private ViewingCentral to the next phase of growth is the company's curated, upscale boutique experience in Florida, designed for private, by-appointment viewings. The space allows discerning collectors to examine investment-grade timepieces in a discreet, white-glove setting, supported by expert guidance at every stage of the acquisition journey. The boutique extends On Demand Luxe's signature “direct access” model, under which clients can skip traditional waitlists and own sought-after references in as little as 48 hours, into an intimate, in-person environment tailored to high-net-worth buyers.Expanding Global DistributionOn Demand Luxe's growth is underpinned by an extensive international network of dealers and wholesale partners that serves as a gateway between the Americas and global jewelry and watch markets. This network now supports expanded market reach, enabling the company to source rare inventory and deliver competitive secondary-market pricing to clients worldwide. Every timepiece is certified by expert watchmakers prior to sale and backed by insured, same-day shipping — standards the company credits for its accelerating repeat-client base.Heritage and Future TrajectoryFounded in 2016 with a vision for a more personalized approach to luxury watch trading, On Demand Luxe has grown from a boutique sourcing specialist into a recognized authority in the Miami market and beyond. Beyond sales, the company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including consignment, trade-ins, repairs, restoration, and custom jewelry creation.Looking ahead, On Demand Luxe intends to build on this record period by deepening its international distribution relationships, broadening its curated inventory of rare references, and enhancing the private-client experience. “Our trajectory is defined by rarity, speed, and service,” Simmons added. “The milestone we are announcing today is a foundation, not a finish line.”For inquiries, call +1 (786) 298-6811 or email info@ondemandluxe.com.Learn more at www.ondemandluxe.com About On Demand LuxeOn Demand Luxe is a premier international watch dealer headquartered in Miami, FL, specializing in the sourcing, buying, selling, and trading of unworn and pre-owned Swiss luxury timepieces. Through a white-glove service approach and an extensive network of secondary-market wholesale connections, the company provides clients with direct access to coveted brands, including Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, and Richard Mille, at highly competitive prices, often within 48 hours. On Demand Luxe also offers consignment, repair, restoration, and custom jewelry services.

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